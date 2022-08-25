Andy Woodhull tells a lot of jokes about his life. The national-touring comedian is the stepfather of two girls, who give him plenty of material.
“The advice I got when I was very young in comedy was from (standup comedian) Mike Birbiglia, is that there's a lot of comedians, so the only way to be original is to write about yourself, because everybody has written a joke about everything else,” Woodhull said.
His comedy hasn’t always been focused on his life. Before he pursued comedy full time, he kept two notebooks in which he wrote jokes, which were mainly “Seinfeld”-esque observational comedy pieces.
“My girlfriend found the notebooks in this box filled with old black and white headshots. It doesn't seem like I'm old enough that when I started, people did black and white headshots, but we did,” Woodhull said. “In those notebooks, the jokes are pretty bad.”
At 8 p.m. from Thursday, Sept. 1 to Saturday, Sept. 3, Woodhull will perform at The Lounge At The End Of Universe. Woodhull has appeared on “The Late Late Show,” “Conan,” and, in 2014, he was the first comedian to make his network television debut on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.” Tickets are $15 on the lounge’s website.
“As a comedian, I love when people come up to me after the show and tell me one of my older jokes, it lets me know they have seen me multiple times,” Woodhull said. “When I started doing comedy, my dream was always to just be able to be funny for a living and the only reason I get to is because people come to the show.”
Stand-up wasn’t always Woodhull’s career plan. He majored in geology and environmental studies in college.
“All that stuff is very deep underneath all of the standup comedy I've been doing for the last 20 years and all Netflix shows I've watched,” Woodhull said. “It's in there. I don't really use it. The one thing I will say is that I learned how to learn things, and I learned how to do things for myself, and I think that part of college I use every single day.”
After college, he decided to try out standup.
“It just seemed like if I didn't try it then, I would never try it. You get a job and then like your life becomes the job,” Woodhull said. “I felt like it was my last chance to maybe try to chase a little dream.”
As well as being a stand-up comedian, he is also the host of “Andy Woodhull’s Snack Show,” a YouTube series where he tries different snacks.
“It started because you can't just be a comedian anymore. You got to do other things. People love comedy and they love comedians, or I do at least, and when you find somebody like you want to see what else they're up to,” Woodhull said. “I love trying new snacks. I love trying the weirdest snacks imaginable.”
He’s tried everything from Cheeto mac-and-cheese to delicacies from other countries.
“I did go to Japan and I love Japanese food more than anything,” Woodhull said. “They're knocking it out of the park with the different snacks. They got shrimp chips over there. I love any mochi candy. They’re really crushing it with the snacks that I like.”