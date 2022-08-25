Woodhull 1

Andy Woodhull is a nationally-touring comedian.

 Courtesy Andy Woodhull

Andy Woodhull tells a lot of jokes about his life. The national-touring comedian is the stepfather of two girls, who give him plenty of material.

“The advice I got when I was very young in comedy was from (standup comedian) Mike Birbiglia, is that there's a lot of comedians, so the only way to be original is to write about yourself, because everybody has written a joke about everything else,” Woodhull said.

