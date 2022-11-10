Editor’s note: This is the second of a limited series. — J.H.
“American Demagogues An Unbroken Succession” consists of 20 expressive brush drawings of individuals along with a biography focused on their demagoguery. One person’s demagogue is another person’s hero. This project aims to make people aware that demagogues have always been in America, and many use the same tools to manipulate people. Most of the demagogues are focused with their hate. They have groups they persecute; Catholics, Jews, Muslims, Blacks, Gays, Communists, Irish, Chinese, and the wealthy. Many use demagoguery to feed their egos and accumulate wealth.
While this project deals with some nasty folks, the research was fascinating. There are familiar names and others that are not. When I completed the drawings and biographies, I understood the inquiry’s positive side. Working through demagogues spanning 270 years, I realized that these people and their influences, no matter how powerful at the time, were transitory. The times we live, with a barrage of demagoguery, will pass.
Rush Limbaugh III, 1951-2021
A Genius. A Liar. A Hero. A Traitor.
The real leader of the Republican Party in America today was a corpulent drug addict with an AM radio talk show.
Rush was born into a well-to-do, staunchly Republican family in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, who had fostered a long line of lawyers and judges. He was pudgy and unpopular throughout his public education years. At the insistence of his father, who wanted another lawyer in the family, Rush was forced to go to college. He mainly received Fs and dropped out after two semesters.
He had always liked radio broadcasting and got a job as a DJ. He was fired. He got another DJ job. He was fired. He moved back in with Mom and Dad. In 1975, he took another radio job, this time as a public affairs talk show host. He was fired. He got a job in sales for the Kansas City Royals but could not suppress his yearning for radio. In 1983 he secured another job in broadcasting. He was fired. He found another talk show job, delved deeper into politics, and his outrageous style began to shape. He could not go too far because the Federal Fairness Doctrine required broadcasters to give equal, free air-time to opposing views. In 1987 President Ronald Reagan abolished the doctrine, and Limbaugh was unleashed.
In 1988, ABC gave him a show. It debuted on 50 stations. In three months, it had expanded to 100 stations. By 1990, 650 radio stations broadcast his show with 14 million listeners. He was a phenom. He was rabidly anti-liberal and rabidly pro-conservative. He was an evangelist for less taxes, less government and free trade. His racist and sexist rants delighted his listeners. He mockingly spoke the prejudices they had. He called his followers “dittoheads,” and they loved it. Limbaugh could call on his people at a moment’s notice, and they would deluge his prey with emails, phone calls, and later internet harassment. Newt Gingrich gave him most of the credit for the GOP taking the House of Representatives in 1994; they made him an honorary member. He could make or break politicians. Fox News saw him as a “great, great man.” George H. W. Bush invited him for an overnight in the Lincoln bedroom and even carried Limbaugh’s bag. George W. gave him a 58th birthday party at the White House.
The Rush Limbaugh Show was three hours long. He used no script or outline, just a stack of clippings for inspiration; the rest was improvisation. He grew to be the second highest-paid raid radio host at $84.5 million a year (behind Howard Stern). Limbaugh had a 24,000-square-foot seaside mansion in Palm Beach where he gave lavish parties with $800 bottles of wine and guests such as Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
A few of his taunts were as follows:
He claimed climate change was just the fear tactics of “tree-hugging wackos.”
He said feminists were “unattractive, ugly broads trying to gain easy access to the mainstream” — Femnazis.
He called a college student promoting free contraception a “slut” and a “prostitute.”
He called Barack Obama the “Magic Negro.”
He told a caller to take the bone out of her nose and call him back.
He called Chelsea Clinton a dog when she was thirteen.
He said COVID was no worse than a common cold.
He said people trying to help the homeless were “compassion nazis.”
He said, “A holocaust of 90 million Indians? Only 4 million left? They have all the casinos; what’s to complain about?”
He sarcastically mocked those who died of AIDS.
He said, “How many of you guys … have learned that ‘no’ means ‘yes’ if you know how to spot it.”
Limbaugh used cruelty as a tactic. He wanted to shock, gain more followers, raise his show’s advertising rates, and make more money. He told blatant lies, and his followers readily accepted them as truths. Limbaugh spawned a snake pit of imitators, including Alex Jones, who crudely used Limbaugh’s techniques to enrage an extreme, dangerous fan base. Limbaugh won award after award from broadcasting and other places.
In 2003 he admitted to his listeners that he was addicted to opioids after long years of condemning drug addicts. He was arrested for prescription fraud, underwent treatment, and the charges were dropped.
In 2015 Limbaugh abandoned conservatism for Donald Trump. Trump had appropriated much of Limbaugh’s style, which was a natural fit. Limbaugh supported everything Trump did, no matter how absurd. If Limbaugh’s dittoheads supported him, then they must support Trump. There can be no doubt Limbaugh strengthened and expanded Trump’s support.
In 2020, Limbaugh was diagnosed with late-stage lung cancer. He had been a heavy smoker nearly all his life but belittled smoking risks to his listeners. He received his last award from Trump at the 2020 State of the Union Address. There, Trump had Melina place the Presidential Medal of Freedom around Rush’s neck. Rush Limbaugh III died in 2021, but his influence will last decades.
Mark Wyatt McGinnis, Emeritus Professor of Art, Northern State University, Aberdeen, South Dakota, now resides in Boise. His interdisciplinary approach to art has included paintings, books, sculpture, printmaking, installation, video, performance, essays, and interviews. The research orientation of his work has led to series and projects of exploration and inquiry on a range of subjects including demagogues, neo-modernism, extinction of species, the Snake River basin, science and philosophy, literature of Asia, world religions, religious elders, economics, foreign policy, nuclear weaponry, American Indian history, and explorers of the “New World.” His projects have been featured in over 120 solo exhibitions and he has numerous publications. markwmcginnis@gmail.com markwmcginnisart.com.