Artist statement: “American Demagogues An Unbroken Succession” consists of 20 expressive brush drawings of individuals along with a biography focused on demagoguery. One person’s demagogue is another person’s hero. This project aims to make people aware that demagogues have always been in America, and many use the same tools to manipulate people. Most of the demagogues are focused with their hate. They have groups they persecute; Catholics, Jews, Muslims, Blacks, Gays, Communists, Irish, Chinese, and the wealthy. Many use demagoguery to feed their egos and accumulate wealth.
While this project deals with some nasty folks, the research was fascinating. There are familiar names and others that are not. When I completed the drawings and biographies, I understood the inquiry’s positive side. Working through demagogues spanning 270 years, I realized that these people and their influences, no matter how powerful at the time, are transitory. The times we live, with a barrage of demagoguery, will pass.—M. M.
Fred Phelps -1929-2014
The Vilest Man in America. A Civil Rights Lawyer. A Human Abuse Machine. Gramps.
A large fenced compound sits on the west side of Topeka, Kansas. A church, the Westboro Baptist Church, is in the compound, along with about a dozen homes and yards. Families prepare hearty meals, children play video games and play in the yards. After dinner, some kids will pile in a van and go to a track meet; some others load a van with signs that say “GOD HATES FGS,” (also the name of their website), “GOD LOVES 9/11,” and GOD LOVES DEAD SOLDIERS.” They will head off to picket the funeral of a marine killed in Iraq. The scene is Fred Phelps’ extended family and what some call the worst hate group in America.
In 1929, Fred Phelps was born to a devout Methodist family in Mississippi. He was an outstanding student, graduated at 16, and was appointed to West Point Military Academy. But he went to a tent revival meeting near West Point and said God called him to be a pastor. He was ordained a Southern Baptist minister at 17 years old.
He moved to California and attended John Muir College. There he berated students and faculty with accusations of the lust of the flesh. Time Magazine saw fit to publish an article on his antics, giving him a taste of notoriety he would come to crave. He moved again in 1954 to Topeka, this time with a pregnant wife and a child. His move was to accept a position as an associate pastor at a Baptist church. He was then given the pastorship at a new branch of the church, the Westboro Baptist Church. His outrageous sermons and manner quickly led most of the parishioners to leave the church. Phelps was left with his family and a few close friends as his congregation. This would be the case for the next 60 years. But his family did grow. He and his wife had 13 children and, in time, 54 grandchildren. He brutally did not “Spare the Rod” on his offspring.
In 1964, he was awarded a law degree from Washburn University and established a law firm in Topeka. He won several Civil Rights cases and was praised by African-American leaders in Topeka. In 1977 he called a witness a “slut” when she was in the witness box and accused her of various perverse sexual acts. This, along with other court violations, led to his disbarment in 1979. By 1985 he was also prohibited from federal courts. But the Westboro Baptist Church had plenty of representation in the courts. Eleven of Phelps’ children also received law degrees.
Picketing became Fred Phelps primary means of harassing people in the 1990s. Most of the early protests were in Topeka, and in this period he began his vehement anti-gay campaign. He believed that America was the new Sodom and all death and tragedy in the country were due to God’s wrath on a pervert nation. Homosexuals were the epitome of that perversion. He had a breakthrough in 1997 when he and his kin picked the funeral of Matthew Shepard, a young, gay man who was beaten, tortured, and left to die in Wyoming. Carrying signs like “MATT SHEPARD ROTS IN HELL,” they gained worldwide attention and the infamy Phelps wanted. He was news wherever he went, and the media was his ally in spreading hate. He began picketing the funerals of soldiers killed in the Iraq War because, in his mind, God wanted them dead to punish the nation. In 2006 he picketed the funeral of Marine Lance Corporal Matthew Snyder. His parents sued the Westboro Baptist Church. The parents won $2.9 million in damages, but the case was appealed all the way to the Supreme Court. The Court found on the side of Phelps based on First Amendment Free Speech rights in an 8-1 ruling. In response, the U.S. Congress passed legislation prohibiting protest within 300 feet of a national cemetery from one hour before the funeral to one hour after. Many states passed similar laws.
Phelps picketed politicians, celebrities (including Fred Rogers), religious groups, comedians, funerals of victims of mass shootings, funerals of people who died in the bridge collapse in Minneapolis (the city of the damned Sodomites), children that died in traffic accidents, and many more. The Westboro Baptist Church often had multiple protests going on in different parts of the country at the same time, all with placards as offensive and outrageous as possible.
Some say in his final year Phelps had dementia. Church leaders believed that it was a sign that God was punishing him, and he was excommunicated from the church. Others say that he began promoting a “kinder” approach for the church and that was the reason for excommunication. He died in 2014 at the age of 84 and was cremated. No funeral was held. The church and protests have been carried on by his children, albeit on a smaller scale and with diminished media interest. Their picketing is nearly always dwarfed by large counter-protests.
While many, if not most, demagogues want approval and to be liked, Phelps wanted to be hated. He wanted others’ hatred of him to feed and nurture the hate in him. The extreme malice and cruelty of Fred Phelps transcended demagoguery to the point of depravity.
