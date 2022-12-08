Editor’s note: This is the third in a limited series.
“When the ‘Chinese question’ is settled, we can discuss whether it would be better to hang, shoot, or cut the capitalists to pieces.”
Denis Kearney was born during the Potato Famine in Oakmount, County Cork, Ireland. He left home at the age of 11 when his father died, signing on to a clipper as a cabin boy and working his way up to the first mate over the years. In 1868, he settled in San Francisco. Kearney started a drayage business there, transporting cargo in short hauls throughout the city. He was self educated and took a fancy to debate, even joining a debating club. His first foray into politics was when he challenged the city’s near monopoly of the drayage business.
The Panic of 1873 triggered an economic depression; strikes and riots spread throughout nation’s cities. Many people headed West to find opportunities, but when the migrants arrived in the West, they found the depression there as well. San Francisco had thousands of unemployed. The city was ripe for an uprising, and an uprising is what it got. In 1877, a large vacant area by City Hall, that came to be known as “The Sandlot,” was used for demonstrations and speeches. The nightly events would draw up to 2,000 people, and Kearney became one of the regular speakers. At first, his socialist ideas were moderate.
Speaking of the capitalists: “We have permitted them to become immensely rich, and they have turned upon us to sting us to death. They have seized upon the government by bribery and corruption. They have made speculation and public robbery a science. They have loaded the nation, the state, the county, and the city with debt. They have stolen the public lands.”
But Kearney realized that such rhetoric would not move the unemployed masses that stood before him. He changed the tone and content of his speeches to violent, extreme socialism. He harangued the masses to hang the capitalists, to buy guns, told them bullets would replace ballots, and ended every speech with, “The Chinese must go!”
Racism against the Chinese waited for them when they got off the ships in the 1840s. But the depression brought this racism to a fever pitch. There was a general attitude that the Chinese were taking jobs from the whites and bringing down wages. Kearney exploited this to the fullest. He said the Chinese were cheap working slaves, all Chinese immigration should end, the Chinese were a health hazard to whites, and the whites needed to drive the Chinese into the sea. One of his favorite crowd pleasers was, “To an American, death is preferable to life on par with a Chinaman!” In October of 1877, Kearney created The Workingmen’s Party, and the term “Kearneyism” was used to describe his radical ideology.
The frenzy whipped up on The Sandlot inevitably led to riots. Twenty Chinese businesses were burned, and a mob tried to burn the steamships that brought the Chinese to America. They were thwarted, but in their frustration, they burned several lumberyards in the area. In November, Kearney marched 2,000 men up Nob Hill, saying they should hang the railroad magnates, thieving millionaires, and scoundrelly officials who had their mansions there. They had a rally on the road and bonfires and a speech by Kearney that was just as hot, but no hangings took place. Kearney and his cohorts were shortly thereafter arrested on the charges of using incendiary language and inciting a riot. Kearney said they would mend their ways, and they were released. Seven to ten thousand people marched in the streets, celebrating the liberation of their heroes and against the Chinese.
In January 1878, the Workingmen’s Party held a statewide convention that adopted a predictably racist and anti-capitalist platform. The Party also won a third of the seats in a new California Constitutional Convention. Again, this document contained radically punitive laws against the Chinese and a general anti-capitalist tone. Workingmen’s Party candidates won elections across the state, including the Mayor of San Francisco, who was Kearney’s man. In early 1880, the Workingmen’s Party demanded that all businesses and factories fire all Chinese employees. A few did, but by spring, all state anti-Chinese laws were overturned by the courts.
The national depression began to lift and economic conditions improved in California. The influence of the Workingmen’s Party began to decline, and by the end of the 1880s, the party had collapsed. It did leave a lasting pro-labor influence in California. It also was an important factor in leaving a 70-year racial scar on the nation. In 1882, U.S. Congress passed the Chinese Exclusion Act that prohibited all Chinese labor immigration for 10 years. In 1892, it was renewed, and it continued with a few modifications until finally, in 1952, a law abolished racial barriers to immigration.
Kearney’s fall from power was as rapid as his rise. But after the collapse of the Workingmen’s Party in the 1880s, Denis Kearney went back to his drayage business and prospered. He began investing in stock and real estate and died in 1907, a socially respected and accepted capitalist.
