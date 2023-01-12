Artist statement: “American Demagogues An Unbroken Succession” consists of 20 expressive brush drawings of individuals along with a biography focused on demagoguery. One person’s demagogue is another person’s hero. This project aims to make people aware that demagogues have always been in America, and many use the same tools to manipulate people. Most of the demagogues are focused with their hate. They have groups they persecute; Catholics, Jews, Muslims, Blacks, Gays, Communists, Irish, Chinese, and the wealthy. Many use demagoguery to feed their egos and accumulate wealth.
While this project deals with some nasty folks, the research was fascinating. There are familiar names and others that are not. When I completed the drawings and biographies, I understood the inquiry’s positive side. Working through demagogues spanning 270 years, I realized that these people and their influences, no matter how powerful at the time, are transitory. The times we live, with a barrage of demagoguery, will pass.—M. M.
If any civilization is to survive, it is the morality of altruism that men have to reject.
In 1905 she was born Alissa Zinovievna Rosenbaum to a well-to-do Jewish family in St.Petersburg, Russia. Her family suffered greatly after the Bolshevik Revolution, instilling a hatred of communism in her that would last a lifetime. She attended Petrograd State University, graduated, and went to the State Institute of Cinematography to study screenwriting. She was granted permission to visit relatives in the United States in1925 and left Russia, never intending to return. She made her way across the continent, ending up in Hollywood. There she had a chance meeting with Cecil B. DeMille, leading to a script reader and screenwriter job. Ayn Rand, her pen name, became an American Citizen in 1931 and moved to New York City three years later. In her new environment, she became involved with anti-communist and a group promoting libertarianism, minimal government.
Over the next four decades, she developed a philosophy of radical libertarianism called Objectivism. Rand thought man should be a heroic figure with happiness as his purpose, productive achievement as his goal, and reason as his guiding principle. Survival was the first value to be pursued, then came virtuous happiness as a joy without penalty or guilt. Integrity is to be true to who you are in your perfection. Egotism is a virtue. Self-interest is the standard of morality, and selflessness is an immorality. Kindness, charity, generosity, and forgiveness are not on Rand’s list of virtues. Altruism is impractical as it conflicts with one’s life and happiness. The ideal society is self-serving individuals respecting the rights of others to life, liberty, and property. The only government should be laissez-faire capitalism, whose functions should be to protect the individual’s rights and protect the individual from violence. Rand rejected supernaturalism, including all religions.
If she had just produced philosophical articles and books, Rand would only be a footnote in history. But to promote her ideas, she used a more accessible medium, novels. Her first popular novel, published in 1943, was The Fountainhead. A few elements of the plot are: a hyper-talented, creative architect is kicked out of school and jobs because he wouldn’t be traditional. He secretly designs for an old-school chum. His chum betrays his integrity, and the hero dynamites the building. He is tried for the crime but found innocent after giving a long speech on Rand’s philosophy. He gets a commission to build a glorious skyscraper.
“The Fountainhead” received mixed reviews but had exceptional sales. Her next and last novel was a 1200-page work titled Atlas Shrugged, published in 1957. By this time, Rand’s philosophy was developed, and she put it all in the novel.
A very short and partial plot line:
The novel is set in a dystopian future where busi- ness is stifled by government control and regulation. The heroine, Dagny, runs a transcontinental railroad. She learns that a mysterious man, John Galt, is convincing business leaders to abandon their businesses and go into hiding as a strike against the government. Dagny must find Galt. She accidentally crashes her plane into a hidden Colorado valley and finds it is Galt’s Gulch, where he and the striking businessmen, men of the mind, have set up an incredible self-sustaining community. A three-foot solid gold dollar sign stands at the entrance of the gulch. Galt says the dollar sign is the sign of free trade and free minds. Dagny falls in love with Galt. She returns to NYC, and Galt follows her. Galt hacks into a radio station and gives a three-hour speech on Rand’s philosophy. He is captured and tortured by government fiends who try to convince him to save the economy. Dagny and some of the “men of the mind” rescue Galt. They make their way back to Galt’s Gulch. The government completely collapses. Galt tells the strikers they can go back and rebuild the economy.
The book received many strongly negative reviews but had incredible sales. As of 2020, 37 million copies of Rand’s books have been sold. She spent the 60s and 70s writing non-fiction and traveling to college campuses to promote her Objectivism. A life of selfishness seems to have a strong appeal to some college-age students.
It is hard to gauge Rand’s influence on society. For the past four decades, libertarian thought has had strong influence Republican Congressmen, and they have experienced success in reducing government regulations and reducing taxes for the rich. But Rand’s dream of complete separation of business and government has not taken place; instead, in large part, business has taken over government and used it to enormous profit. Another impact she had had, in concert with many other factors, is creating a population of selfishness. Not Rand’s pure, virtuous selfishness, but many citizens are focused on their happiness that is superficially connected to what they own. Consumerism runs the economy, and selfishness is the engine of consumption, which equates to business control of the population.
Rand was not a podium-pounding demagogue, but she was more successful than many by lacing her demagoguery into popular fiction. In 1974 Rand was diagnosed with lung cancer and died in 1982. A six foot floral dollar sign adorned her grave.
Mark Wyatt McGinnis, Emeritus Professor of Art, Northern State University, Aberdeen, South Dakota, now resides in Boise. His interdisciplinary approach to art has included paintings, books, sculpture, printmaking, installation, video, performance, essays, and interviews. The research orientation of his work has led to series and projects of exploration and inquiry on a range of subjects including demagogues, neo-modernism, extinction of species, the Snake River basin, science and philosophy, literature of Asia, world religions, religious elders, economics, foreign policy, nuclear weaponry, American Indian history, and explorers of the “New World.” His projects have been featured in over 120 solo exhibitions and he has numerous publications. markwmcginnis@gmail.commarkwmcginnisart.com