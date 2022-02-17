Amber Beierle, Director of the Boise City Department of Arts and History.

There are many complex factors contributing to Boise’s exponential growth over recent years, but one element is simple. Boise is an attractive place to live. We have a beautiful city and it’s no surprise that lots of people are drawn here.
Some credit for this is due to Boise City Department of Arts and History, which works to fill Boise with public art, and cultivate education about the history of our city, to ensure we continue to develop a healthy community.
“We’re here to educate and inform and really create a vibrant city,” said Amber Beierle, the newly appointed Director of the Arts and History Department.
A historian with almost two decades of experience, Beierle has spent the majority of her career as an Idaho state historian.
Beierle’s passion for history began at a young age, listening to her grandfather tell stories about his life on a Kansas farm.
“It piqued my young historian’s mind, and I just loved the narrative, the storytelling part of it. My grandpa embellished, but you know, it was his truth. And I think that’s what we find in history, and what we find in art, it’s someone’s truth,” Beierle said.
Beierle grew up in rural Idaho, in a little town called Huston. She lived in Boise her first year of college, but the big city was too much for her, and she went back home.
“But once I came back in 2005 for grad school, there was no going back. Boise got me, Boise sucked me in,” Beierle said.
While she was in grad school, Beierle became Boise’s first city historian.
“I was just a little grad student in the corner of the mayor’s office. I really was just compelled by the history of Boise. And then I knew I wanted to make a career of history,” Beierle said.
She spent 16 years working mostly for the Idaho State Historical Society, trying different things, including exploring oral history and working with the Idaho State Archives, but her main focus was Idaho’s Old Penitentiary, where she began leading weekend tours.
“When you can have that interface with people when you can show them and create that sense of place,” Beierle said. “Be it through art, be it through actually interacting and telling that story it just sticks with people more.”
Beierle believes art and history compliment each other perfectly, creating a relationship that truly tells a story. Through combining public art with historical context, she believes the city can create a narrative where all feel included and represented in their community as they go about their daily lives.
“Because, when a city looks to its history, and looks to the arts community, and creates work and helps artists create work, that’s where that vibrancy is created,” Beierle said. “People want to move here and that’s because we’ve assisted in creating a thriving community in which multiple voices are heard, multiple artists are heard, and that visual story is being told in context with history.”
Despite at one point being so intimidated by the big city, Beierle now truly sees Boise as home, the place she wants to live, work and raise her family.
“I have so many favorite historic sites but, but honestly, my favorite place in Boise is anywhere that I am with my kids. And generally speaking, that’s our wonderful park system,” Beierle said.
She wants to create a strong community and connection to this place, for all Idahoans.
“We have to know and understand where we came from so we can build a better tomorrow,” Beierle said.
The fact that Boise was not connected to the main line railroad until 1925 helps us see that people who came to Boise did so on purpose, according to Beierle. Like the Basque people, who, since they settled in Boise, have been a foundational influence in the city.
“I’ve always said there’s no accidental Boiseans and we came here on purpose. It was very intentional. We were in between, people were going somewhere else. And so those who stayed actually invested in the community,” Beierle said.
She is proud of how the Department of Arts and History has made it a priority to continue that legacy of investing resources into the community through their grants programs — as well as making beautiful and sustainable public art a priority, with the goal to make art installations that generations of Boiseans will enjoy.
“I appreciate that commitment to the arts and histories continues and I’m ecstatic to be a part of it,” said Beierle.