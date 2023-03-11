Titillating. Eyebrow-raising. A laugh-out-loud, sometimes jaw-dropping Victorian-era stage performance that is literally buzzing with delight. Alley Rep's show currently up at the VAC, "In the Next Room or The Vibrator Play," is a Pulitzer Prize nominated play by Sarah Ruhl that was also nominated for three 2010 Tony Awards.
The story plays out in two acts on a stage that depicts the living room — and side-by-side treatment room — of one Dr. Givings. Givings, played unflappingly by Nick Garcia, is a no-nonsense man embracing science, discoveries and inventions. He is a physician treating women with hysteria by prescribing clitoral orgasm through a newfangled gizmo made possible by the dawn of electricity, providing them with "therapeutic electrical massage."
Catherine Givens, the doctor's wife and mother of their newborn, Tiara Thompson, giving a performance that imbues frustration and longing, is not the target of the play's humming device (at least not at first and not with doctor's orders. That role goes to Sabrina Daldry, played with cold and hot timidness and wild exuberant abandon by Kameron Nichols. Her husband, Mr. Daldry, John Rowe, deposits said wife in the good doctor's care, hoping for a miracle for his wife's malady of disaffection. Annie, the assisting nurse in "the other room," along with wet nurse Elizabeth and roving artist Leo Irving, are the show stealers, though, played by Sasha Allen-Grieve, Sharmaine McWhite and Andres Maldonado respectively.
With peals of orgasmic moaning and unbridled lusty cries from the women — and one of the men — seeping through the other room's door, the afterglow is as infectious to the audience as it seems to be to cast members. It is at once a hoot — and a holler ... or two. I came away with a smile of satisfaction that I saw mirrored on other attendees' faces in the up lights during a well-deserved standing O at the end of the performance.
I would be remiss in not mentioning the Intimacy Choreographer, Jaime Nebeker, who cast members lauded for holding their hands through some of the bawdier scenes and making them all feel safe while doing so. Also, a shout out to artist Flint Weisser, who built the buzzing Victorian-era vibrators.
And a huge bravo to Alley Rep's Artistic Director and also director of the play, Buffie Main, who brought this award-winning play to our community. In an interview with Boise Weekly, Main pointed out that the crux of the story explores female health, sexuality and motherhood. And, "while the story takes place in the 1800s … those themes — women’s health, sexuality, and motherhood — feel very relevant to 2023," Main said.
It's another must-see from Alley Rep — but hurry. The play is only up through March 18. Tickets are $30 general admission and are available for purchase through the website: alleyrep.org.