“In the Next Room (or the Vibrator Play)” runs through March 18 at Alley Rep in Boise.

 Courtesy of Alley Rep

Titillating. Eyebrow-raising. A laugh-out-loud, sometimes jaw-dropping Victorian-era stage performance that is literally buzzing with delight. Alley Rep's show currently up at the VAC, "In the Next Room or The Vibrator Play," is a Pulitzer Prize nominated play by Sarah Ruhl that was also nominated for three 2010 Tony Awards.

The story plays out in two acts on a stage that depicts the living room — and side-by-side treatment room — of one Dr. Givings. Givings, played unflappingly by Nick Garcia, is a no-nonsense man embracing science, discoveries and inventions. He is a physician treating women with hysteria by prescribing clitoral orgasm through a newfangled gizmo made possible by the dawn of electricity, providing them with "therapeutic electrical massage."

