Growing up in Burley in the ‘70s, Todd Nielsen spent many hours on a Greyhound bus traveling to various places in and around Idaho, visiting family and friends. Often having many stops before his destination, Nielsen would always get out to play on pinball machines while waiting for the bus to depart — today, he pinpoints those trips as some of the earliest moments he fell in love with gaming.
Years later, upon having a son, Nielsen had someone to share his love of gaming with — he and his son, Tanner, would spend a lot of time playing games together and going to places like PoJo’s. Neither Todd nor Tanner ever stopped loving gaming, both having a special fondness for arcade games.
The father-son duo have now begun putting that passion to work — the two have recently gone into business together to open a new arcade, lounge and venue called Realms in downtown Boise.
“It’s been a dream of mine since I was growing up,” Nielsen said about Realms’ opening.
Realms is a project that has been in the works for several years, and finally, the space is opening to the public on Friday, June 30. The project is being spearheaded by Tanner Nielsen who graduated from Boise State University in 2019 before spending several years teaching English in Japan.
“My time was running short over there and I knew it was my dad’s dream to do something like this, so I moved back and I’ve basically been living in this building for the past year trying to get things ready,” Tanner Nielsen said. “I’m really excited to finally unveil this project to everybody in the valley.”
Inside of Realms, the space is divided into several distinct areas including the dedicated arcade, a private room, a bar area and a space for the stage.
The arcade, which takes up close to half of the space, features roughly 50 arcade games, as well as a wall of pinball machines. The games range from vintage Donkey Kong to Dance Dance Revolution to rare, imported games from Japan such as Sound Voltex V and Net City Candy Cabinet.
A unique feature of Realms’ arcade compared to similar ones in the area is that they are using a “free-play model,” meaning there will be a $15 admission fee to get into the space, but then all of the games are free to play. No need for cards, quarters or tokens.
”We chose the word ‘realms’ because it describes these different zones that can exist in one place, and Realms itself is kind of like that,” Tanner Nielsen said. “We like the idea of stepping through different levels, like in a video game.”
Opposite to the arcade is the stage which is large enough for a six-person band and includes standing room for approximately 100 people. Since the arcade and stage are in distinct areas, the games will not need to be shut down during events and shows.
In between the stage and arcade is the bar, which serves beer and wine and also offers small food options such as hot dogs, pretzels, egg rolls and gyoza — because Realms’ only serves beer and wine, along with a variety of food, the venue is able to be open to all ages.
“I remember as an adolescent, and even in my early college days, there was a very big lack of things to do alternatively in Boise,” Tanner Nielsen said. “So a big component of this space was making sure that it was all ages.” He said his goal is to make the venue as “community-oriented” as possible.
In order to come to fruition, this project required contributions from countless individuals and Tanner Nielsen emphasized that he relied heavily on friends, family and, of course, himself, to get Realms up and running. Not only does he have his dad, Todd, running the LLC, but his mom and brother also played their parts.
Nielsen’s mom, Meredith Swassing, painted the 4,200-square-foot venue almost entirely by herself and his brother, Zachary Swassing, is the primary arcade mechanic.
“I’m really grateful for the opportunity my son has taken to create such a fun and creative space for everyone to enjoy,” Meredith Swassing said. “This is just the perfect place and project for us to spend our time and energy.”
In the future, Realms plans to host concerts, gaming tournaments and comedy nights, as well as DJ various events. Tanner Nielsen said that the venue would also eventually start to offer DJ-ing classes for local teens, and anyone else, who wants to learn the skill.
The grand opening for Realms starts at 6 p.m. Friday, June 30, and is open to all ages. Realms is located at 109 S. 23rd St. Suite A and more information about the venue or upcoming events can be found online at realms7.net.