Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Growing up in Burley in the ‘70s, Todd Nielsen spent many hours on a Greyhound bus traveling to various places in and around Idaho, visiting family and friends. Often having many stops before his destination, Nielsen would always get out to play on pinball machines while waiting for the bus to depart — today, he pinpoints those trips as some of the earliest moments he fell in love with gaming.

Years later, upon having a son, Nielsen had someone to share his love of gaming with — he and his son, Tanner, would spend a lot of time playing games together and going to places like PoJo’s. Neither Todd nor Tanner ever stopped loving gaming, both having a special fondness for arcade games.

Load comments