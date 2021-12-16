It's 1914. World War I. Christmas time on the Western Front.
Soldiers on both sides are hunkered down in their trenches. It's the Allied Forces vs. the German troops, bitter enemies engaged in face-to-face war battles.
Suddenly, there is a silence and a soldier steps out of the bunker … and enters "No Man's Land," the space in between. He is singing "Silent Night." And yes, all is suddenly calm.
The BCT collaboration with Opera Idaho is a stunning, electrifying tour-de-force. I dare you not to have chills, for your eyes not to tear up. The story is a page right out of the history books and if you do or don't know about it, you might shake your head in wonder — how did this really happen?!
The soldiers from both sides end up celebrating, guns down, singing Christmas songs and marching tunes, eating and drinking — and even playing soccer. It makes you wonder again, why can't this happen instead of war?
It all unfolds through actual letters and firsthand accounts punctuating the story. The songs will lift you up and carry you away … to another place, another time, when life was hard, yet somehow more simple.
The gritty sets place you in the bunkers along with the men in uniform. You feel a real camaraderie and revelry through their words and songs. I have never felt more patriotic; I have never felt more against wars.
Real men lived — and died — on that battlefield. But in the midst of it all, they came together, as brothers of humanity, sharing a moment of peace between bullets and bombs.
