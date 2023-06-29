Support Local Journalism


Ontario dispensaries are estimated to have brought in 10% of Oregon’s entire cannabis related revenue in 2022 — a surprising statistic considering Malheur County, where Ontario is, contains less than 1% of the state’s population.

These figures can lead to the perception that Ontario dispensaries are nothing more than short term businesses looking to turn quick profits. This viewpoint could have been strengthened by the opening of seven new dispensaries in the past three years alone.

