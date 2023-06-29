Ontario dispensaries are estimated to have brought in 10% of Oregon’s entire cannabis related revenue in 2022 — a surprising statistic considering Malheur County, where Ontario is, contains less than 1% of the state’s population.
These figures can lead to the perception that Ontario dispensaries are nothing more than short term businesses looking to turn quick profits. This viewpoint could have been strengthened by the opening of seven new dispensaries in the past three years alone.
However, Treasure Valley Cannabis Company (TVCC) is striving to shatter people’s perceptions and redefine the role of a dispensary in the community.
Chase Muromoto, the director of brand development and strategy at TVCC, takes great pride in the company's efforts to make a difference in people's lives.
“Since day one we’ve wanted to become engrained into the community," Muromoto said. "We’ve tried to innovate the cannabis culture in Ontario and the surrounding area.”
Two years prior to opening their store in Ontario, the company planned its integration into the local community. One of their main initiatives was to utilize art to build a deeper connection to the community.
In 2021, TVCC brought together seven local artists to create three large murals in the downtown area. Collectively, the murals read: “Welcome to Ontario” with each letter being filled with imagery related to the local area. These murals come together to form the foundations of an Ontario art district.
TVCC offers local businesses the chance to become a part of this art revolution in a project known as "Adopt Ontario," in which TVCC offers to fund the creation of murals for local businesses.
One of the artists involved, Forest Wolf Kell, encourages people to give the project a try.
“We’ve had great responses, it’s a great process, people want to know what (the murals) mean, so it’s always nice to speak with people about that," Kell said. "We’re trying to get the word out that this doesn’t cost business owners anything, and we’re hoping to do it more … my personal philosophy is that having art on the wall is better than just leaving it blank."
While the cannabis industry can be frowned upon by some people, Kell had nothing but positives to say.
“I’ve always found the cannabis industry has been good for the arts and the community," Kell said. "This industry is full of people who are community oriented, and it’s really helped me as an artist make a living … I just think it’s an industry filled with some of the best people around.”
By focusing on innovative projects, TVCC has exposed locals to fresh art styles.
“Many locals have not been exposed to that style of art before … it really changes people’s perspective on the type of art that Ontario was missing,” Muromoto said.
Art and philanthropy are not the only way TVCC can make positive change, said Muromoto. Their products serve this function as well and cater to both recreational and medical users.
"We provide service to all people which is great,” Muromoto said. "Our budtenders play a vital role in educating our customers. While there is a younger generation familiar with our products, the older generation may not be as privy to that information."
Educating on weed is an integral part of any dispensary, something that TVCC staff are very aware of, said Muromoto.
“Our budtenders have an influential role in consumer experience, so it’s very important for us to have educated staff that can help anyone, whether they’re 21, or 80 years old," Muromoto said.
Ambitious Plans: New Mural, Food Trucks, Event Space and Beer Garden to Transform the Local Scene
Treasure Valley Cannabis Company could serve as a beacon of change in the cannabis industry. Through their proactive community involvement, innovation and initiatives, they are challenging the prevailing stereotype of dispensaries as profit-driven entities.
As TVCC heads towards its fourth year of business, the company aims to continue paving the way for a more positive perception in the community it serves.
In keeping with their commitment to the arts, and philanthropy, TVCC is trying to develop Ontario in a variety of other aspects. A planned development of the area surrounding the dispensary will add various new cuisines and beverages to Ontario.
"We're trying to create a destination here," said Muromoto. "We're working on adding all these different components: food trucks, a beer garden and event space … we want to make it a unique experience for our consumers."
This development of the dispensary and the surrounding area could be a huge step forward. Yet, in the eyes of TVCC, it’s one step along a long journey of change.