Editor’s Note: BW art writer Driek Zirinsky recently spoke with Bev and George Harad about the new show they are sponsoring at the Boise Art Museum, “Willem Volkersz: The View From Here.” The following Q & A has been gently edited.
To start, I want to thank you for your wonderful philanthropy in Boise, much of it under the radar, and it includes sponsoring art exhibits at the Boise Art Museum every year. For our readers, what is the process of becoming a sponsor of an exhibit at the Boise Art Museum?
George: The process is not complicated. You call up Melanie (Melanie Fales, director of the Boise Art Museum) and say “… we’d like to sponsor an exhibit.” And she says, “Well, what do you have in mind?” And we say that we like the following things, we are trying to accomplish the following purposes. And she responds to that. Very well. She offers some alternatives and tells you how much it’s going to cost, and you say yes or no. The whole process takes just a few minutes.
Bev: And also, we wanted to try to get an exhibit each year that would appeal to school age children and Melanie has worked with us with those criteria in mind.
What are the missions and purposes you’d like an exhibit to fulfill?
George: Art that is, and in our view, innovative, and uses either unusual materials or unusual subject matter. And we try to avoid things that are dreary and pedantic, or difficult to interpret for novices like us. We want to understand what was going on in the painting or display. We’re trying, in our own modest way, to get the museum to do things that have more contemporary or more lively subject matter. We tend to favor things that use trompe l’oeil. (Ed. note: French: deceive the eye. In painting, is when an artist uses imagery to create an optical illusion of depth.)
Is there anything about this exhibit that turned you on to it?
Bev: He (Willem Volkersz) uses trompe l’oeil and he’s very creative about how he uses his materials, and in some of the pieces he uses neon. How many times have you gone to see an exhibit that uses neon? And once again, I’m thinking in terms of kids. Every kid will go in there and go “Oh, look at that! Can I touch it?”
George: When we were walking through the exhibit with him, he was describing how each of the works on display related to something he experienced from his life. And also, elements in the painting are very well defined, and each color goes in a certain place. And I thought that that’s actually kind of brave for a contemporary artist.
Bev: Well, they’re very storyline and that’s one of the reasons why you can see a young person really enjoying these pieces.
Are there any specific things in the exhibit that you would love for other visitors to notice?
Bev: The neon really caught my attention. You can’t help but see it, possibly because it’s such an unusual element. The second thing is the subjects in the paintings themselves are unusual. Is it a cup of coffee? What is it? And how does it relate to this subject matter in that painting? As with any other painting, so much you take away is your own interpretation, but he gives you the food for thought.
George: The other thing I’d add is you have to look also at his objects, like the suitcases and a bench, and those are extremely well made.
Is there anything else you’d tell Boise Weekly readers about the exhibit?
Bev: Go see for themselves, see what they think of the display, and whether they think it’s creative. It’s certainly worth the time to look at something unusual.