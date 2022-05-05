Most people don’t think of “Star Trek” and “Teletubbies” when they think of ballet. Most people aren’t Anne Mueler.
She grew up watching the original “Star Trek” and “Teletubbies” and was always struck by the memorable simplicity of the backgrounds: a strong color like an orange haze, and one scenic item like a rock or boulder.
“They did a really good job of creating a really rich sense of place without using a lot of stuff,” said Mueler about the TV show. Today, Mueler is the associate artistic director of Ballet Idaho. And so, when creating her own version of the “Peter and The Wolf” ballet, she wanted to bring in this cost-effective, fantasy element. For instance, the ballet’s story has a very important tree, and for inspiration, she turned to the tower in “Teletubbies.”
“Those two things were like communication tools that I used to demonstrate to the set designer — this is what I’m feeling,” Mueler said. “This isn’t what I want, but this is what I’m feeling. It kind of sent him on a direction, and he did a brilliant job. I’m beyond excited about the design for both sets and costumes.”
Ballet Idaho will be performing “Beauty And The Beast with Peter And The Wolf” on May 6 — 8 at the Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts. The ballet will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 6; 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 7; and 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 8.
The two ballets will both be performed in two acts. It will be the world premiere of Mueler’s “Peter and The Wolf.”
As Ballet Idaho Artistic Director Garrett Anderson said in a press release, “Set to the music of Léo Delibes, Bruce Wells has reimagined the full-length story ballet. With a skillful hand, Wells tells a colorful and complex story in a single act. It is an old and well-known tale, but this fresh and lively staging is the perfect synergy of storytelling and movement. This is an elegant and engaging ballet that audiences young and old will admire.”
Both ballets will have narrators, so these are perfect for children and adults who have never been to the ballets.
“I think that’s a common fear that people that aren’t familiar with dance have — that they’re gonna go and not understand what’s happening. With this show, everybody’s going to understand what’s going on really well,” Mueler said. “Once you get a little bit more used to watching dance, I think you grow more comfortable with watching things that don’t tell a specific story.”
The music itself is also perfect for beginners in ballet. When Sergei Prokofiev, a prolific Soviet composer, wrote the original music, he wanted each character and character’s theme to introduce children to different instruments of the orchestra. Bird’s theme, for example, introduces the flute.
Ballet Idaho has mostly the same dancers for each of their shows during their season. So for parts like Bird and Peter, Mueler picked dancers with similar personalities to the characters.
“One of the things that was so fun for me is that I know these dancers really, really well. So when I was thinking of the characters,” Mueler said, “I thought of the dancers that I wanted to have do it. I thought of their personality traits, their technical strengths and their senses of humor. All of that influenced who I put in what part and the material I created and they helped me create.”
Helping dancers is one of her favorite parts of her work.
“I really get a lot out of helping an artist to grow and just become the best artist that they can, to help them sort of explore their artistry and their musicality, to try and help them to be as free artists as possible,” Mueler said. “Because ballet’s really hard, it turns out.”