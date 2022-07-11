Pictured: Ike Avelli, wearing a studded hat, a golden boa and a see-through cardigan, and three audience members at a performance of "50 Shades of Gay" in Rochester, New York. The audience members had just finished a lip sync battle, and each received a rainbow colored fan and a photo of Avelli.
For Gay Pride in New York City in 2015, Ike Avelli decided he wanted to create an adult variety show. He came up with “50 Shades of Gay” and the night before the show, the Supreme Court of the United States ruled that same-sex marriage was legal.
The night of the sold-out show, the crowd was ready to celebrate, and they came to the right place.
Eileen Shapiro, a Huffington Post contributor, called the show a “mastermind of creativity, Ike Avelli showcased a riveting, adult variety explosion.” Adam Lubitow, a Rochester City Newspaper, called the show “a raucous adult variety show…sheer energy and talent.”
Michael Musto said it was: "A fun night of stories, videos, songs, comedy, and a lipsynching contest. By time it was over, I felt even gayer — and I didn't think that was possible."
Since its debut, the show has been selling out across the U.S.
Now, the show is coming to Boise and is playing at The Lounge at the End of the Universe for three days: Thursday, July 28; Friday, July 29; Saturday, July 30. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the shows will start at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be bought at loungeboise.com.
The show will also include Tym Moss, a singer, actor and former President of the Board of the New Bronx LGBTQ Center, and Riley Burrows, a local drag queen who also performed Treefort 10.