The City of Boise Department of Arts & History announced grant fund recipients for fiscal year 2024 on Sept. 5, according to a news release. Thirty-nine recipients will receive funding to total $150,000 for cultural projects that "benefit Boise residents" and are slated between Oct. 1, 2023, and Sept. 30, 2024.

As part of its efforts "to create a city for everyone," the program supports emerging and established cultural fields "that nurture a strong and equitable cultural community in Boise." Grants are reviewed by a panel and awarded based on quality, community benefit and management, said the release.

