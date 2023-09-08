The City of Boise Department of Arts & History announced grant fund recipients for fiscal year 2024 on Sept. 5, according to a news release. Thirty-nine recipients will receive funding to total $150,000 for cultural projects that "benefit Boise residents" and are slated between Oct. 1, 2023, and Sept. 30, 2024.
As part of its efforts "to create a city for everyone," the program supports emerging and established cultural fields "that nurture a strong and equitable cultural community in Boise." Grants are reviewed by a panel and awarded based on quality, community benefit and management, said the release.
Grant recipients
$5,000 Awards
African Community Development: African Community Development through Art — Engages women who arrived in Boise through the refugee process to learn new skills with economic growth potential, pass on traditions, and build community.
Arlie Sommer: Songs of Buildings Podcast — A podcast and radio series about Boise’s built environment with interviews featuring subject matter experts.
Ballet Idaho: Learning Through Dance Program — Learning Through Dance artist-in-residence program at Boise schools taught by professional dance educators.
Boise Contemporary Theater: 5 x 5 & Summer Reading Series — Supports the 5x5 Reading Series and the Summer Reading Series at different public outdoor venues in Boise.
Boise Gay Men's Chorus: Boise Gay Men's Chorus and Women's Chorus Free Summer 2024 Concert — Offering a free public concert in the summer of 2024.
Brett Perry: Dance Boise — A free, one-night, outdoor performance highlighting diversity in not only movement but in bodies, viewpoints, genres, and abilities.
Downtown Boise Association: Supersized First Thursdays — Supports "supersizing" select First Thursdays by adding roving performers.
Global Lounge: World Village Festival — World Village Festival is a multi-national community cultural event that celebrates the art, music, dance, stories, fashions, food, and traditions of the local diaspora.
i48: i48 2024 — A forty-eight-hour film competition open to Boise filmmakers which challenges teams to make an original short film in forty-eight hours.
Idaho Concerts in Care: Idaho Concerts in Care Concert Project — Idaho Concerts in Care presents free, professional, in-house concerts for residents of care homes in Boise.
Idaho Japanese Association: Japan Day — Event with performances, vendors, food, and games at Julia Davis Park.
Idaho Shakespeare Festival: Access Program — Expands access to individuals who, due to financial or social constraints, geographic isolation, or physical challenges, are unable to experience theater.
Indonesian Idaho Incorporated: Indonesian Cultural and Heritage Day — Introduces Indonesian cultures and heritage through cuisines, music, dances, and sport.
*Jessica Harned: Classical Queens: Our Time — Introduces through an orchestral experience Black classical musicians Florence Price and Margaret Bondswe.
Kevin McTeague: Classical Cello Trios Concert — Boise-based musician Kevin McTeague will organize and hold a free public concert of baroque and early classical cello trios.
MING Studios: 7 o'clock Program — One-hour performances held in an intimate and friendly setting, allowing the artists and audience to be in the experience together.
*Rachel Becker: Chamber Music Commission Project; Althea Talbot Howard — A commissioning and recording project with composer Althea Talbot-Howard, a Nigerian-born composer and award-winning oboist.
*Stephen Aifegha: Third World Africa II Exhibition — A solo painting exhibition of works by Stephen Aifegha held at Art Source Gallery about what it is like to be part of the African diaspora in the United States.
Story Story Night: 2023/2024 Program Support — Story Story Night is a dynamic, live storytelling and cultural organization that brings diverse voices in the Boise community together to share real experiences.
The Makatas Heart Foundation: Makatas Dance Team Mothers' Day Event — Brings together mothers to celebrate music aimed to educate guests about Africa and its rich traditions.
TRICA: TRICA Summer Camp Scholarships — Offsets summer camp enrollment costs for Summer Arts Camps for children from financially disadvantaged families.
$4,000 Awards
Lost Grove Brewing: Neighborhood Concert Series — In partnership with the Morrison Center, a concert series in different Boise neighborhood parks throughout the summer.
Treasure Valley Children's Theater: Where's Ida? An Idaho History Mystery — An original, interactive, theater experience designed to teach young audiences about Idaho history free or at a low cost.
$3,000 Awards
*Boise Bard Players: Boise Nonprofit Theatre Production — Production of a Shakespeare play in unconventional locations like breweries, historical locations, and backyards.
Boise Chordsmen: Idaho Youth Barbershop Festival — Youth Festival that attracts between 900-1,000 vocal students for choral education and group performances at the Morrison Center.
Boise Philharmonic Association: Community Engagement Series — Concerts will feature professionals playing in public spaces for people who are less familiar with or have limited access to classical music.
Rock on Wheels /Boise Rock School: Boise Rock School Band to Band Project — A free concert series, in which student bands will be paired with professional bands to perform for the community at the Rock School’s new building in Boise.
$2,500 Awards
Boise Community Band: Boise Community Band Concerts — Several annual free and open-to-all concerts, performing family-oriented programming for audience members of all ages.
*Capital City Flute Club: Spring Flute Fling — 2nd annual Spring Flute Fling event in late February of 2024 at First Presbyterian church in Boise.
*Idaho Prison Arts Collective: Workshops on Artistic and Meditative Practice — Arts and meditation workshop for adults in re-entry, with the focus of how to create and nurture a practice as an artist, writer, and meditator.
Opera Idaho: The Falling and the Rising at Gowen Field — Production of The Falling and the Rising at Gowen Field at Kane Auditorium on Gowen Field Air National Guard Base over Veterans Day weekend.
Stars of Steinway: Stars of Steinway Program — Stars of Steinway presents classical repertoire for piano, solo and in ensemble, performed by highly trained and honored professional musicians.
$2,000 Awards
Boise Baroque Orchestra: Boise Baroque Local Guest Artists — The Boise Baroque Chamber Orchestra bring the best of the baroque and early classical repertoire to the Treasure Valley.
Boise Traditional Chinese Dance Group: Traditional Chinese Dance Public Performance — Performance of ethnic, folk, and classical dances to showcase the art and history of Chinese culture.
Colossal Cinematic Showcase: Colossal Cinematic Showcase — An in-person, projected showcase for local, national, and international filmmakers of all genres to screen their 2 to 20 minutes works of art.
Idaho Dance Theatre: Idaho Dance Theatre's Fall Performance — Fall public performance weekend will be November 2-5, 2023.
Lauren Edson Dance: LED at the Morrison Center — This grant funding supports the restaging of LED’s Kid Lightning at the Morrison Center.
$1,500 Awards
*Kate Walker: Finding A Way Exhibition — A participatory art project that invites the public to browse provided books in an installation with a project theme of books that help to “find a way” through the tumult of our current times.
$1,000 Awards
*Winter Wildlands Alliance: 19th Annual Backcountry Film Festival Premiere — Screenings of cinematic stories of outdoor stewardship, grassroots policy and advocacy work, backcountry adventure, and snow cinema.
*First-time recipients
About the Boise City Department of Arts & History
The Department of Arts & History is Boise’s local cultural agency dedicated to fostering a sense of belonging through accessible and place-based arts and history. The agency's mission is "to cultivate a distinct sense of place which reflects Boise’s rich past, diverse communities, and unique natural setting." For more information: boiseartsandhistory.org.