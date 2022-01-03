New year, new First Thursday in downtown Boise. For those who aren't familiar, First Thursday happens once a month in downtown Boise, different local restaurants and retailers have in-store events and tastings and there are often events and a bunch of gallery showings.
The First Thursday of the year is Jan. 6. Below is a roundup of some places to check out — most of the downtown events run from 5 to 9 p.m. unless otherwise noted. People can get more information about this month and look to see what's coming next month at downtownboise.org.
Galleries and Events
ART SOURCE GALLERY
The featured artist is Lisa Bower and the show is titled “in the moment." It will run the whole month of January. Snacks and wine are available. 1015 W. Main St.
CAPITOL CONTEMPORARY GALLERY
There is a new collection by John Taye and a mixed-media project by Rachel Teannalach. This event is from 4-8 p.m.; wine is available. 451 S. Capitol Blvd.
BOISE ART MUSEUM
The museum has a "pay what you can" admission and is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Note: this is the last month to see the the exhibit titled "Breathing Room" by artist Suchitra Mattai. 670 S. Julia Davis Dr.
IDAHO STATE MUSEUM
The museum offers free admission and people can get guided tours from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. 610 N Julia Davis Dr.
JUMP
This Thursday JUMP will have a "new-spin" on BINGO as well as a bean-bag toss, New Year's resolution writing and food and beverages available to buy. 1000 Myrtle St.
Retailers/Drinks
DOUBLE TAP PUB
Hard to beat! All wells and drafts are just $3 all day long. 409 S. Eighth St.
RICHARD'S RESTAURANT & BAR
The bar offers an extended happy hour where people can get $2 off of all wines by the glass and selected appetizers from 4 to 9 p.m. 500 S. Capitol Blvd.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!