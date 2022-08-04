First Thursday at Capitol Contemporary Gallery

Capitol Contemporary Gallery has three artists exhibiting this First Thursday and the art will remain up all month long: Brooke Burton’s exhibit “I Should Have Been A Painter;” Karen Eastman’s exhibit titled “Arborescent Goddess;” and sculpture by Gary Holt Peer.
On Thursday, Aug. 4 the gallery will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. The show is free, the artists will be in attendance and wine will be served from Vizcaya Winery.
Eastman has a bachelor’s degree in Humanities and a minor in Art History from the University of Colorado, Boulder. She moved to Boise in 2014 and has made public art works, created custom art and has had her art featured on several Boise Weekly covers.
According to her artist bio the exhibit is: “A study in the power and grace of the feminine, and how I see that energy embodied within the trunk of a tree. Trees give us so many things; shelter, respite, connection, and community to name a few. They give to us unconditionally and display their beauty just by being still. They show us strength, courage, and wisdom as they persevere through all kinds of storms and environments. Each tree is unique in her own way, but it is the resolve of the feminine spirit that I see shining through. These goddesses represent the strong women I know, the ones I hope to meet, and the one I continue to become.”
Burton has an MFA in Fine Art Photography, teaches at Boise State University and currently has some of her work on exhibit at the Boise Art Museum.
“I use photography to tell stories about the human condition and visual culture,” states her artist bio. “Firmly planted in the still life genre, I bring inanimate objects to life, using them as actors on a stage to play out narratives. At times my compositions are minimalist, other times maximalist; and often reflect my love for novelty, humor, and all things miniature.”
According to a press release Peer started working with wood in the late 1980s.
“I am interested in contrast,” said Peer. “Our world confronts us with distinct contrasts: black versus white, right versus wrong, absolute truth versus truth by consensus, etc. In an increasingly relativistic society, such contrasts, like its people, lose their identity. With my sculpture, I try to represent this contrast by depicting order versus chaos, space versus negative space, geometric versus organic, etc. While my work appears abstract, it is actually quite representational from a conceptual standpoint. It represents the logical order of things; i.e., the steady decay of all systems over time — what in physics is referred to as entropy, or the Second Law of Thermodynamics.”