The annual Sun Valley Film Festival in the small town of Sun Valley, Idaho, is a draw for celebrities, visitors and locals every year. Passholders are given the chance to see world premieres and screenings of new films, sit front row to panel discussions and talks by celebrities, and rub elbows with the best in the film industry. This year’s event slated for March 30 – April 3 promises to be no different. Back in person after last year’s entirely virtual event, this year’s fest will be hybrid formation with options for in-person and virtual attendance.
Each year, several industry changemakers are honored as awardees at the festival; this year’s Vision Award recipients are actors Amy Poehler and Woody Harrelson, who will also speak at Coffee Talks to discuss career achievements.
“After two challenging years, we’re excited to bring the Sun Valley Film Festival back as a live event, honoring the very best in film, those who are innovators and visionaries in our industry,” said Sun Valley Film Festival founder Teddy Grennan. “We can’t wait to showcase this diverse and impactful slate of films to this year’s guests, patrons, our Valley and we’re honored to welcome Amy Poehler and Woody Harrelson.”
An exciting lineup of films is slated for this year’s event, with film screenings on all five days. To open the festival, the narrative film “Across the River and into the Trees” will screen with director Paula Ortiz in attendance.
In partnership with National Geographic Documentary Films, SVFF’s Winter Screening Series will include two films, “The Rescue” and “Becoming Cousteau.”
Many films will be available to stream online and, as always, the SVFF is proud to provide a number of free screenings to the public. Passes are available for purchase that offer varying levels of access: The Insider Pass is an all-access VIP pass with entry to all films, panels, events and parties. The Festival Pass offers access to all festival events, and the Film Pass gives access to all films and Coffee Talks. All passes are available on the festival’s website as well as select tickets for films that can be purchased individually for $15.
While patrons may come to SVFF for the films, there’s a lineup of parties that makes this festival one you won’t soon forget. Thursday night of the festival kicks off with the “Sorry I Like to Party Party” at the Casino bar on Main Street with a live performance by a local band.
Friday night, Main Street will be shut down for the Pioneer Party where passholders and locals can party for free to the tunes of the DJ. Patrons can also take a break from the street at festival HQ which will be housed in the building that Rico’s restaurant was previously in on Main Street and Second Avenue.
HQ will feature a spacious outdoor patio, cozy lodge interior, food and signature cocktails made with Tito’s Homemade Vodka. Whiskeys will host Saturday night’s SVFF Awards Bash (presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka) where southern indie rock band The Nude Party will bring the house down.
Considered the crown jewel of the festival, Coffee Talks are moderated one-hour conversations with top industry talent to share stories, advice and more about their craft. In addition to being Vision Award Honorees, Amy Poehler and Woody Harrelson will host their own Coffee Talks, held at 10 a.m. at the Argyros theater Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Harrelson is known for his roles in films such as “Natural Born Killers,” “No Country for Old Men” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” The three-time Academy Award–nominated actor has also been on numerous TV shows and recently finished filming “Champions,” directed by Bobby Farrelly and HBO’s “The White House Plumbers.”
Poehler has made a name for herself in comedic roles such as in “Parks and Recreation,” “Wet Hot American Summer” and “Mean Girls.” The Saturday Night Live alum is also a bestselling author (her memoir “Yes Please”), writer, director and producer of projects like “Russian Doll,” the Netflix film “Moxie” and more.
Also being honored at this year’s SVFF is Dr. Nathalie Dougé, who will receive the National Geographic Further Award which honors a filmmaker or storyteller who embraces the Further spirit, using their lens to inspire, enlighten and entertain. She is the featured medical professional of the documentary “The First Wave” which documents the first four months of the coronavirus pandemic.
These are just a few of the highlights of this year’s festival which has even more panels, films,and events, all of which can be found online at SVFF’s website, www.sunvalleyfilmfestival.com.