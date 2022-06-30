BOISE — The United States Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has created an explosion of activism on both sides of the coin. Although, the majority of the rally's and events taking place across the region have been for abortion rights, there's also been a number of anti-abortion events that have made headlines. One of those recently happened in Boise on Tuesday, June 28. Stanton Healthcare, a faith based anti-abortion organization held a prayer vigil rally called, "Prayer and Worship at Idaho State Capitol to Celebrate an Abortion-Free Idaho."
On its Facebook page, the event was lauded as a historic moment; "Stanton Healthcare invites you to come and celebrate! It is critical to continue to pray, worship, and engage as a body of believers who will provide resources and hope to women and families in an abortion-free Idaho." The page also made note that there might be protesters to the event and if there were, to not engage.
People countering the vigil did show up, in about the same number as the rally-goers, around 200 in total. Two of the counterprotestors were arrested — Jessica Kumple, 28, was charged with disturbing the peace, and Avalon Hardy, 34, faces charges of battery on a law enforcement officer.
The reason for the arrests and what unfolded at the rally between event goers and protesters is also being contested between the two sides; with counter protesters claiming some anti-abortion attendees should have also been arrested for alleged violence and others saying they saw no violence at all.
In an email, Boise Police spokesperson Haley Williams, wrote that the Statehouse is in the jurisdiction of the Idaho State Police, and they made the arrests.
"The goal for both of our departments is to protect people’s right to free speech and provide protection for all demonstrators so they can exercise their rights peacefully. Anyone who wants to file a report or complaint can do so by calling police dispatch," Williams wrote. "For any arrest, the officers need probable cause and if the officer didn’t witness the misdemeanor crime, there needs to be a victim willing to participate in the report."
Idaho State Police did not respond to questions regarding the arrests at the time of publication.
The CEO and founder of Stanton Healthcare, Brandi Swindell said the event was created in response to Roe v. Wade being overturned and that it was a celebration but also a gathering that was focused on, "keeping the energy going." Although there were arrests and several videos that show people verbally and physically fighting, she said she saw no violence. There are also several photos that show people wielding large assault rifles and a group of Proud Boys, a far-right neo-fascist group, attending the rally; She also said she did not see them.
"Stanton Healthcare's position on violence is unequivocal and clear," Swindell said. "We condemn violence wether it be in terms of speech, action, or in written word. Now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, America must move forward on addressing abortion in a peaceful and civil manner. Stanton endeavors to encourage respectful discourse without the use of threats or intimidation on either side of the debate."
U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher spoke at the vigil. One of his aids, Daniel Tellez, said that the congressman did not see any violence and did not speak to questions about Proud Boys being in attendance. An emailed statement from Fulcher says:
“It was an honor to participate with the ‘Celebration of Life’ rally yesterday at the Capitol building in Boise. For those of us that believe in the culture of life, there is no more noble cause," Fulcher said in the statement. "The SCOTUS decision to return abortion policy authority to state representatives rights a 49 year-old wrong. Everyone has been granted inalienable rights by God, but none of them matter if we don’t recognize the right to life. Placing the decision-making authority closer to the people is a step in the right direction.”
The Proud Boys Boise Chapter said in an email that it did have "several members in attendance," and that they went there because they did not want the prayer event to be shut down by Antifa.
Violence did break out at the event. In a video taken by counter protester to the vigil Shaun Kobal, a man is seen punching into the crowd with what appears to be brass knuckles. Kobal said he also saw a woman from the group the Idaho Liberty Dogs, Cin Alfonso, pushing young female counter protesters and verbally harassing them. He said he repeatedly heard her taunting people calling them "fat" and "ugly" and using obscene language. He said it felt like she was trying to push people into altercations both verbally and physically, yet she was not one of the people arrested by Idaho State police.
"We showed up about 40 minutes early and that's when I started taking pictures of the Proud Boys," said Kobal. "After the rally began, myself and members of my group, Satanic Idaho, also saw Cin walking in and out of the crowd flashing her gun. I filmed the entire thing."
He said a fight broke out in front of the bell about 20 minutes into the rally and that Alfonso was in people's faces and pushed a girl who pushed her back. Immediately following that, he said, "A kid came out of the crowd and just started blindly punching the young female counter protesters with brass knuckles. As soon as that happened police stepped in and separated people."
On the Idaho Liberty Dog Facebook page, a post states that Alfonso was assaulted by counter protesters and links to a video of the incident on YouTube with commentary over it as it pauses and replays moments. In videos both from the rally goers and counter protesters, people are yelling and arguing with each other. When asked by message for a comment from the group in regards to what Kobal said, the Idaho Liberty Dog Facebook page replied:
"This is fake news. There are several videos that show those statements are false. You want truth? Go to Instagram and view BLMBoise video of the incident. The truth shows in the video. Cin never hit anyone. She was accosted by raging protesters and assaulted. Please report the truth. We went to attend a prayer and worship event and were met with an angry mob who tried to disrupt the prayers. Cin was attending the event."
The message also said that, "The video evidence is clear. The counter protesters went to jail, Cin did not."
Kobal wasn't the only one who was at the event who has claimed that Alfonso was being violent. Terry Wilson, founder of Black Lives Matter Boise, also said that she was agitating people. He also filmed the event.
"The bell was being run by counter protesters and it inflamed the Liberty Dog woman," said Wilson. "She was trying to hold the bell so it couldn't be rung, she was agitating people and she pushed a protester in front of police and instead of arresting her, police arrested the victim."
Wilson said it felt like the police were only protecting one side. He also said a number of, what looked like, young teenagers were carrying assault rifles and verbally harassing and trying to intimidate people.
In a video on the Liberty Dogs page, it shows Alfonso verbally harassing people, getting yelled at by counter protesters and pushing people with signs, around the three minute mark it also shows a man with metal "brass" knuckles.
One of the people arrested, Hardy, could not be reached for comment, but her mother, Dana Hardy said that her daughter has been targeted by the Idaho Liberty Dogs and Alfonso for the past two years.
"My daughter is a Black woman and Cin often gets in her face at different protests and screams that she's a beast," Hardy said. "We've told her how racist it is and she doesn't acknowledge that."
Hardy said she believes the Liberty Dogs formed in direct response to Black Lives Matter. "At our Breonna Taylor vigil they all showed up with guns and uniforms," Hardy said, "and as my daughter was crossing the street they all pointed her out; which is terrifying."
After her daughter was arrested at the prayer vigil, Hardy said, she saw Alfonso run up to the group of Proud Boys and say, "we did it." Hardy said that when she looks at the videos posted by the Idaho Liberty Dogs, they appear to be edited and don't show the whole confrontation.
"I haven't said anything about the harassment for two years," said Hardy, "but I'm sick of it. I am so happy that the larger part of the community can see how they try to intimidate people, they're such losers."
Hardy's daughter has been charged with a felony, she was released Thursday June 30 on her own recognizance.