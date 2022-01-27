I haven’t thought about X in a long time. After Ben and I broke up, a lot of my friends were worried I would fall back to old bad habits with him, but I wasn’t interested. When you have felt the real thing, like I did with Ben, you don’t want to settle for less.
However, recently I moved things forward with Tate to fill a void. He is a very nice person, but the chemistry isn’t there. I keep telling myself it is temporary because I am actively researching somewhere to move, but if that’s the case and I am not enjoying it, why bother. All these confused feelings came to a head a couple weeks ago with a slap in the face from Facebook.
I typically enjoy looking at my memories. I love seeing old friends, fun trips, and nights out with friends in a pre-pandemic world. However, this particular day I was hit with a picture of Ben and I in happier times and a post on my wall from Paul saying what a wonderful date night we had. As if that wasn’t enough, I started scrolling and there was a picture of X with another girl.
X is not an active social media poster, he has never had a relationship status, and doesn’t do any happy birthday or congratulatory posts. Apparently, those days are behind him because there he was in this picture with an attractive red head and the further I stalked, I found they are also listed in a relationship. I was spiraling. Not because I want to be in a relationship with him. I don’t even miss him.
I think it was because he made me feel so small that I hate the thought of him happy when I am so obviously not.
My life is in a standstill. I am still pursuing the thought of taking a sabbatical from my life and moving somewhere new, but that takes money and planning. Tate texts me everyday and we hook up occasionally, but I feel nothing. I’ve been trying to be more active and feel great when I am, but the lack of movement on the scale has made my motivation slow significantly.
X’s new relationship may be all I need to get out of my funk and search for something better or it may be the reason my wine allotments are almost gone, and my freezer is full of Ben and Jerry’s.