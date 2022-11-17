Are you new to Boise? Or … have you been around these parts for awhile? Or maybe you're a native. No matter — we think wherever you are on the spectrum, you'll get something out of our 2022-23 Annual Manual.
It's a city guide, Boise Weekly-style. And it's hella sick with inside information.
We’ve got Breaking Down the 'Hoods to clue you in on some of the nuances and geography of our Boise neighborhoods, whether you live in the North End, Downtown, up on the Bench or in any of the other 30 or so neighborhoods.
Hungry? We've got some great places to eat that you may — or may not — know about in our Boise, Bite Me section. Our Shop Around section breaks down the myriad of our shopping go-tos and even includes thrift stores. Our Go Outside section reminds us of why so many people have glommed onto our geographic location that isn't that much of a secret any more.
Go! See! Do! uncovers some local attraction gems, some hidden and some in plain sight. Our Out on the Town section is most def for the after hours crowd and I dare even the most in-the-know Boiseans not to come away with a new nugget or two (I'm looking at you, Thick as Thieves and The Gatsby). Finally, so you can save the dates for the whole entire next year out we’ve included a Mark your Calendars calendar for 2023.
Take our Annual Manual along with you. You can roll it up and stick it in the glovebox or trunk of your car, or put it in your backpack or purse — it's the perfect carry-along size. That way, any time you're out and about and you get hungry or want to go shopping, or check out a cool local attraction, take in the great outdoors, see where the cool nightspots are — or just peruse what's happening now, next week or next month — you'll have all the answers you need, right at your fingertips, with our 2022-2023 Boise Weekly Annual Manual.