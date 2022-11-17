Downtown Boise — and the surrounding areas — offer a full selection of retailers surrounded by the best food experiences our City of Trees can offer. A stroll through the grid in downtown Boise is magical, especially from November onward through the holidays, as the vintage city lights stretch across the main thoroughfares and the retailers and restaurants have added their illuminated flair to the experience. Think you are in a European Christmas Market? You aren't too far off, as the experience of Boise in the colder seasons feels convivial, cheerful, inviting, and downright festive. The bonus for your efforts is you can cover everyone you need to buy for as the selection of gifts of every kind. On Saturdays, the nearby farmers' markets add to this feeling of living someplace special with so much to offer by artisanal bakeries, wineries, growers, and purveyors of comestibles, cheeses, locally sourced meats, and specialty snacks.
And for the people who love fine art or locally made gifts, Boise is an arts town filled with exceptional artists and brick-and-mortar retailers who showcase many of their beautiful creations. Fans of historical architectural wonders and art deco buildings are in luck, too, as the geothermally powered and heated block that includes the stunning Empire Building in and around the downtown grid is a delight. Not to downplay the artsy alley between Juniper and Eureka, known as Freak Alley — between Eighth and Ninth and Bannock and Idaho — is where the arresting imagery and changeable murals showcase a growing group of artists making a name for themselves. A bit up the block is Sixth Street, and the nearby Basque Block-nestled between Seventh and Capitol on Grove—with authentic Basque cuisine, a cultural center, and gift shopping for that perfect Iberian find, plus the Basque Museum and boarding houses.
Other marvels include the old Idanha building, circa 1901, at 10th and Main, rumored to be a haunted destination that houses fabulous Guru Donuts and Indian cuisine, with its iconic pointy turrets. And the previously mentioned deco masterpiece, the Empire Building on 10th Street is where great fashion—both new and consignment— is found at Piece Unique. Mill about the various cocktail bars and restaurants on pedestrian-friendly Eighth Street. The only good thing about the pandemic was that the closing of automobile traffic and the extension of the outdoor seating for restaurant rows made it a safer stroll. Grab a corner seat inside The Mode Lounge, where people-watching and craft cocktails combine for a perfect downtown experience. Or check into the historic nearby Egyptian Theatre for a screening or an artist on tour, and grab a perfect Neopolitan thin-crust pizza at hidden gem Tony's Pizzeria Teatro next door.
A day out shopping planned well can allow you to get your steps in and shop until you drop — perhaps winding up on 8th Street restaurant row for a great meal.
There's metered parking on the streets (punch button for free 20 minutes) for short-term and six parking garages for long-term parking (the first hour is free). Fashion clothing shops are mainly around Idaho, Main, and Ninth and 10th Streets, so you can find great parking spots if you are on the hunt for that. Bonus for diners is free validated parking off the 11th Street garage for Anthony's Boise, where an elevator takes you up to the restaurant.
On Bannock Street, you have the Borah Post Office and many food/gift retailers to check out. On Jefferson, you will find sports equipment and fashion retailers, while nearby Eighth Street is home to Boise's restaurant row, so make sure to plan time for a relaxing meal after you hit the downtown shopping grid.
Further out is Bodo (along Eighth and Ninth, south of Front Street), Old Boise (Fifth and Sixth along Idaho and Main streets), The Linen District (11th to 15th on Grove and Main), and Vista Village, up Vista a little past the iconic landmark, the Boise Depot.
Bodo houses specialty candy, collectibles, and wine retailers, with loads of dining or snack-attack options thanks to the new Warehouse indoor food hall.
Old Boise boasts many artisans, charming Idaho-centric souvenir spots, The French Whisk bakery, unique clothing, custom picture frames, and funky gift shops inside coffee houses.
The Linen District is an excellent spot for shopping for home goods and decor, brand-new items, or second-hand treasures at a few select locations off Main and Grove streets. There are hip little cafes and trendy places like The Modern to get a quick meal there, too.
Further towards the Bench neighborhoods are the historic Boise Depot and Vista Village, a long row-styled shopping experience. Everything from a retail seafood market to candy, liquor, religious gifts, and more with a notable barbecue spot, BBQ4Life, tucked in, awaits. Several florists, a funky MCM bar, and jewelers of note are in this area.
Boise is one reduce, reuse, and recycle kind of big, small town. If you have been here more than a minute, you likely know that greater Boise and beyond are home to fantastic thrift stores.
The aptly named Treasure Valley — including Boise, Garden City, Meridian, Nampa, Kuna, and Caldwell — is home to the always-changing precious "treasures," including everything from modern appliances to wearable hip and vintage fashion and retro and yesteryear collectibles. Vinyl, Mid-century finds, books, bikes, TVs, furniture, kitchenware, and extraordinary oddities await the stealthy shopper.
Insider advice: Those heading to Idaho Youth Ranch, Salvation Army, Deseret, Savers, St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Stores, Goodwill, and the various church and specialty thrifts try to hit them before the more crowded weekends.
Full disclosure: This writer found a 15-pound Murano Sommerso glass vase signed by Luigi Onesto, imported by Oggi in Miami, both in mint condition and valued by the visiting Antiques Roadshow team. Happy hunting!
Historic and considering a transition to a unique residential and retail haven design, Boise Towne Square first opened in 1988 with classic retailers The Bon Marche, JCPenney, Sears, and Mervyn's. The evolution of the surrounding area sees loads of retailers built up from Franklin to Milwaukee as the mall continues to evolve. As of 2020, the mall included more than 100 stores. Proximity to The Valley Regional Transit Town Square Mall transfer station and convenient bus routes is the hook developers use to propose residential buildings along Cole Road with parking. People can find everything from tech, toys, clothes, makeup, skincare, shoes, high fashion, budget clothing, linens, furniture, and kitchen gadgetry in an enclosed weather-shielding structure.
The Village At Meridian is a one-stop shop for the entire family where a whole day can go by if you have the time. The mall's airy and immense block hosts shopping, dining, entertainment, and even professional workspaces. The Village is a Euro-inspired classic outdoor mall with fountains, restaurants, and diversions for all ages set among retailers, big and small. The California transplants will recognize many familiar casual food restaurant options like The Counter and The Habit. In addition, the Village at Meridian boasts trendy and upscale apparel, specialty apparel, and food options, plus the Village Cinemas with surrounding luxury office space. Tree-lined village streets surround a park setting, with a children's play area and a fountain with hourly shows choreographed to lights and music. At the holidays, they go bonkers with lights and decor, making it a fun destination for all.