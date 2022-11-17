Support Local Journalism


Downtown Boise — and the surrounding areas — offer a full selection of retailers surrounded by the best food experiences our City of Trees can offer. A stroll through the grid in downtown Boise is magical, especially from November onward through the holidays, as the vintage city lights stretch across the main thoroughfares and the retailers and restaurants have added their illuminated flair to the experience. Think you are in a European Christmas Market? You aren't too far off, as the experience of Boise in the colder seasons feels convivial, cheerful, inviting, and downright festive. The bonus for your efforts is you can cover everyone you need to buy for as the selection of gifts of every kind. On Saturdays, the nearby farmers' markets add to this feeling of living someplace special with so much to offer by artisanal bakeries, wineries, growers, and purveyors of comestibles, cheeses, locally sourced meats, and specialty snacks.

And for the people who love fine art or locally made gifts, Boise is an arts town filled with exceptional artists and brick-and-mortar retailers who showcase many of their beautiful creations. Fans of historical architectural wonders and art deco buildings are in luck, too, as the geothermally powered and heated block that includes the stunning Empire Building in and around the downtown grid is a delight. Not to downplay the artsy alley between Juniper and Eureka, known as Freak Alley — between Eighth and Ninth and Bannock and Idaho — is where the arresting imagery and changeable murals showcase a growing group of artists making a name for themselves. A bit up the block is Sixth Street, and the nearby Basque Block-nestled between Seventh and Capitol on Grove—with authentic Basque cuisine, a cultural center, and gift shopping for that perfect Iberian find, plus the Basque Museum and boarding houses.

