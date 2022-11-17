Boise nightlife packs a punch. From great bars to fun dance clubs and music venues, Boise has a little something for everyone.
The Basque Center
This rentable, local event center was built in the 1949. It’s a great place for a drink (some say they’re the strongest in town) and has a patio that overlooks the Basque block in downtown Boise. 601 W. Grove St., basquecenter.com.
Pengilly’s Saloon
Located in the heart of downtown, Pengilly’s Saloon is one of the city’s oldest bars — it has a 114-year-old hardwood Brunswick bar and a turn of the century National Cash Register. It’s a cozy tavern style bar that also has a small stage for shows, from local burlesque to Americana. 513 W. Main St, Facebook page.
The Balcony Club
Boise’s oldest LGBTQ bar is The Balcony Club. It has a variety of shows, DJ’s, Bingo, Karaoke and more. 150 N. 8th St. No. 226, thebalconyclub.com.
Mad Swede Brew Hall
Mad Swede is owned by founders and locals Jerry and Susie Larson. Jerry has been brewing beers now for over 30 years and the downtown location also serves up local shows and events. 816 W. Bannock St. madswedebrewing.com.
The Neurolux
This small local bar is best at serving stiff drinks and great music shows. It’s a favorite with locals because of the ample patio and abundance of live music. And that crown! 111 N. 11th St. neurolux.com.
KIN
KIN serves up some delicious food and cocktails but also hosts shows, weather permitting, in its courtyard. Fun fact, the restaurant was the first location of the Idaho Shakespeare Festival. 999 W. Main St. Suite P101. kinboise.com.
Somewhere Bar
Boise’s newest LGBTQ bar is in the old Ranch Club location in Garden City. The bar has dancing, DJ’s, shows, karaoke, snacks and more. 3544 W Chinden Blvd., Garden City, somewhere-bar-garden-city.edan.io/.
The Knitting Factory
The Knitting Factory in Boise has great shows and is located in the middle of downtown. It’s the place to see shows that are too big for some of the smaller local venues. 416 S. Ninth St., bo.knittingfactory.com.
Boise Contemporary Theater
This little local theater company puts on great plays and makes tickets affordable in hopes that the theater can be available to everyone. 854 W. Fulton St., bctheater.org
The Shredder
The Shredder is a teeny venue in downtown Boise that hosts a more punk rock scene. People can also ride the half-pipe skate ramp inside, when it’s available. 430 S. 10th St., shredderboise.com.
The Morrison Center
The Velma V. Morrison Center houses all the big Broadway theater productions, and is a home stage for the Boise Philharmonic, Opera Idaho, Boise State University’s Music and Theatre Arts Departments and Ballet Idaho. 2201 W. Cesar Chavez Lane, morrisoncenter.com.
LED
This local mixed media arts company creates shows that incorporate dance. People can see the performances all around town and at their own rehearsal and event center. 1420 W Grove St., ledboise.com.
Boise Brewing
Boise Brewing is a community owned brewery that opened in 2014. Since then it has taken off and is currently expanding in the downtown location. 521 W. Broad St., boisebrewing.com.
Humpin Hannah’s
This downtown club is always a fun place to dance. It’s been family owned since 1978 and has live music almost every night. 621 W Main St., humpinhannahs.com
Strange Love
No, it’s not the Depeche Mode song; it’s a club in downtown Boise. Strange Love is only open on the weekends and has upscale cocktails and nightclub dancing. 100 S. Sixth St., strangelove.com
Liquid Lounge
Liquid is bar, popular with locals, and now it has games, games, games! The venue serves food late and has great happy hour specials, too. 405 S. Eighth St. No. 121, liquidboise.com.
Amsterdam Lounge
This downtown lounge has fancy craft cocktails and mocktails, DJ’s, upscale snacks and people can reserve the entire bar for special events. 609 W. Main St., amsterdamboise.com.
The Mode
The Mode is a tiny corner bar with upscale drinks and a large patio. The bar also has a bunch of small plates people can snack on with a cocktail. 800 W. Idaho St., themodelounge.com.
The Modern Bar
Getting drinks and appetizers or having a leisurely dinner — do all that and more at The Modern. Its name describes the vibe and it has been THE place to be seen since it opened. The drink and food menus can change seasonally so it's good to check the website. The menu focuses on: locally-sourced dishes with depth, warmth, and unexpected taste notes. 1314 W. Grove St. themodernbar.com.
Spacebar Arcade
This underground arcade bar is a delight. The space is filled with retro video games, has trivia night and hoists a bunch of other events. 200 N. Capitol Blvd. spacebararcade.com.
Western Proper
Western Proper is a downtown location of Western Collective out of Garden City but it’s more than just a taproom. There’s food, a bowling alley and a variety of beverages. 610 W Idaho St., westernproper.com.
Press & Pony
This comfy bar is great to get a fancy cocktail but people can also order to-go. The menu changes but the bartenders are always willing to serve what makes you happy. 622 W. Idaho St., pressandpony.com.
10th Street Station
This secret little Boise bar has some of the strongest drinks in town. It’s located under the Idanha Hotel, which makes it even more charming. 104 N. 10th St., tenthstreetstation.com.
The Atlas
The Atlas Bar is little but packs a punch. The bar serves upscale craft cocktails and has a modest patio that’s always busy. 108 S. 11th St., no website but check them out on social medias.
The Gatsby
A roaring '20s speakeasy where you whisper a passcode and pull out a book to open a door into a decadent chandeliered cocktail lounge. "Dress to impress" — if you come in flip flops and a hoodie, sorry, Charlie, you won't get in. 280 N. Eighth St., Suite 130. gatsby1920.com. Get the passcode, which changes daily, by calling 208-342-4800.
Thick as Thieves
The door is only marked overhead by a pretty subtle yet sophisticated graphic depicting "two thieving birds." Walk up a flight of stairs to a landing. A rotary phone out of a noir '40s movie is waiting for you to dial 2-2. 620 W. Idaho, Suite 200; thickasthievesboise.com.
Water Bear Bar
The Water Bear Bar has great cocktails, snacks and atmosphere. Reservations are encouraged but not required. 350 N. Ninth St Suite 100, waterbearbar.com.
Woodland Empire Brewery
This local brewery started small and has been growing ever since. It’s a favorite with locals and it’s also next door to Manfred’s, where people can grab food while they’re drinking. 1114 W. Front St., woodlandempire.com.