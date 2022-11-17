January/February
FIRST THURSDAY
The first Thursday of every month sees downtown Boise become a hub for art, shopping, dining and entertainment. Local merchants feature in-store events, trunk shows litter the street and local art exhibits open up to dazzle passers-by. Typically, First Thursday events last from 5—9 p.m. depending on the individual events. downtownboise.org.
MCCALL WINTER CARNIVAL
Snow sculpture contests, dog sled challenges, snowshoe golf, snow bike races and more. What started as a Payette Lakes Sports Carnival in 1924 has become a celebration of all things snow. Not to be outdone by the snow-themed activities, there are concerts, shows from Alpine Playhouse Theater and Bingo tournaments. The Winter Carnival is from Jan. 27—Feb. 5, 2023. visitmccall.org.
BOISE PHIL
The Classics Series concerts are January, February, April and May. Other events include: "Bring on the Brahm's" on Jan. 21, 2023; "The Sorcerer's Apprentice" on Feb. 25, 2023 and the Youth Orchestra's winter and spring concerts and more. For details and a complete calendar of events, go to the website. boisephil.org.
March/April
BOISE FLOWER & GARDEN SHOW
For 25 years, the biggest flower and garden show in Idaho has shown with a little work anyone can have an ever-coveted green thumb. The convention introduces new companies, products and fresh ideas to make your garden and yard flourish. The Boise Flower & Garden Show is from March 24—26, 2023 at the Boise Centre. iblevents.com.
TREEFORT MUSIC FEST
Find your new favorite musicians at Treefort 11. Since its inception, musicians from around the world have performed in downtown Boise and stunned audiences with palpable energy while on stage. Treefort doesn’t just stop at the music — make sure to check out the numerous events including Alefort, Artfort, Comedyfort, Dragfort, Foodfort, Hackfort, Kidfort, Storyfort and Yogafort. Treefort Music Fest 10 is set for March 22—26, 2023. treefortmusicfest.com.
SUN VALLEY FILM FESTIVAL
The Sun Valley Film Festival has quickly cemented itself as a staple in the independent film awards circuit. Films from all over the world are premiered during this event. For film buffs looking to learn more, the Coffee Talks are moderated one-hour conversations with top industry talent sharing stories about their craft. Sun Valley Film Festival is from March 29—April 2, 2023, Sun Valley. sunvalleyfilmfestival.org.
April
GEM STATE COMIC CON
Gem State Comic Con returns for a bigger and better show with more guests and expanded space. The pop culture and comic convention is for all ages and fandoms. The convention is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 1; 10 a.m. - 4 on April 2, 2023 at Expo Idaho. gemstatecomiccon.com.
RACE TO ROBIE CREEK
Labeled as “The Toughest Race in the Northwest” this 13.1-mile run in the Boise foothills is a steady incline — the starting line is just above 2,500 feet above sea level and by the end the elevation is 4,700 feet above sea level. The half marathon is on April 15, 2023. runsignup.com/robiecreek.
May
IDAHO SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL
May is the start of the Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s season. The 2023 plays include “Little Shop of Horrors,” "As You Like It," "Sense and Sensibility," "Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812," and "Dracula: The Bloody Truth." Plays run from May 26 to Oct. 1, 2023. idahoshakespeare.org.
June
BOISE JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION
Boise Juneteenth Celebration looks at the Black community of Idaho and creates a shared space of Black and /or African American elders, siblings and descendants to revisit collective history, examine the current process of liberation and build into the emergent world where Black diaspora thrives. Idaho’s largest Juneteenth Celebration grows year by year. The event uplifts local Black-owned vendors and entertainers for all to see. instagram.com/juneteenth.boise.
GREEK FOOD FESTIVAL
Gyros, souvlaki and baklava as far as the eye can see. Pinch me, this must be heaven. For two days, Boise’s Greeks community gather at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church. Greek entrees, desserts and entertainment keep the event lively. boisegreekfestival.com.
July
208 TATTOO FEST
Check out some of the most talented tattoo artists in the state at 208 Tattoo Fest. Peruse different booths and find your next impulse tattoo at Expo Idaho. 208tattoofest.com.
BOISE TWILIGHT CRITERIUM
This annual men’s and women’s road-cycling race is a high octane, heart-pounding rush. National pros and local amateurs compete in these tight-turned races around downtown Boise. downtownboise.org.
August
WESTERN IDAHO FAIR
The fun doesn’t stop at the Western Idaho Fair. Concerts including Nelly, Chicago and Granger Smith. Joyrides like the Ferris wheel, high-flying swings, and a drop tower. Plus, 4-H projects. Nothing ends summer in the Treasure Valley like this. Aug. 18—27, 2023, Garden City. idahofair.com.
September
SPIRIT OF BOISE
The Spirit of Boise fills Boise’s skies with balloons from across the nation. Hosted annually at Ann Morrison Park, the public can watch the balloons launch, check out skill competitions and ride with professional aeronauts. spiritofboise.com.
ART IN THE PARK
One of the premier cultural events in the Northwest. Held on the weekend following Labor Day each September, more than 200 artists and crafters from the region come to Julia Davis Park for a sale and fundraiser benefiting the Boise Art Museum. Explore contemporary art and find handcrafted treasures at this family-friendly art festival. boiseartmuseum.org.
BOISE PRIDE FESTIVAL
Drag, burlesque, aerial performance art and more fill Cecil D. Andrus Park for this event put on by the LGBTQ+ community of Idaho. National and local artists take stage and dazzle at Boise Pride. boisepridefest.org.
HYDE PARK STREET FAIR
What originally started in 1979 as a hippie art, craft and music celebration has turned into a celebration of the North End Neighborhood. The three-day gathering in Camel’s Back Park include music, food, vendor and a ton of fun — think of it like a big neighborhood picnic. northendboise.org.
October
TRAILING OF THE SHEEP FESTIVAL
Southwest Idaho wouldn’t be what it is today without sheepherding. To honor the history of sheep ranching in Blaine County over 1,000 sheep parade through Ketchum, just part of the five-day celebration. Experience multicultural performances, unique cuisine and tons of sheep. The 26th Annual Trailing of the Sheep Festival is from Oct. 4—8, 2023. trailingofthesheep.org.
HOPTOBER FRESHTIVAL
Since 2014, Boise Brewing has hosted a must-check-out beer festival. Over 60 fresh hop and seasonal beers from over 30 local to regional breweries are featured. This is a must for beer lovers. hoptoberfreshtival.com.
November
EMPTY BOWLS
The Idaho Foodbank is offering the chance for everyone to give back with Empty Bowls. Each year after Thanksgiving, the Idaho Foodbank lets those from the public buy handcrafted bowls made by local potters and fill them with soup from Boise restaurants. All donations go back to Idaho Foodbank to combat food insecurity. idahofoodbank.org.
FESTIVAL OF TREES
It’s hard to recapture the magic of Christmas as an adult but nothing reignites the excitement for the holidays like the Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees. Dazzling lights and ornaments adorn trees while live music soothes attendees as they walk around the Boise Centre. Proceeds from the annual event go towards Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. saintalphonsus.org.
December
BALLET IDAHO’S NUTCRACKER
Bring in the holiday season with this premiere performance. Professional company members, over 100 children from the Ballet Idaho Academy and the Boise Phil orchestra rise the iconic ballet to a new standard. balletidaho.org.
IDAHO POTATO DROP
Where else but Idaho? Bring in the new year in downtown Boise with the dropping of a giant potato — think of it like Idaho’s version of the iconic Times Square New Year’s Eve ball drop. The New Year’s Eve celebration includes live shows and food vendors. idahopotatodrop.com.