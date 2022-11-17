Boise is a playground for practically any outdoors activity. From riding street bikes to mountain bikes, going hiking or rock climbing, kayaking, rafting and even surfing and SUP-ing — oh, and there’s also fishing, skiing and snowboarding. Whew!
In order to nail down where the playgrounds are, we’ve set up some Boise-centric parameters. After all, where else can you hike up to a gorgeous sunrise, fish on your lunch hour, take in a couple of ski runs in the late afternoon, stop to catch a quick wave then barrel home on your mountain bike — all in the same day? Nowhere else but Boise! Here are some places to go and things to do.
BOGUS BASIN — When you’re in Boise you’re just 16.5 miles away from the pow. With 10 lifts serving 86 runs and over 2,600 acres of ski-able terrain and 1,800 vertical feet to play in, most locals keep their skis, poles and boots in the car during the winter ‘cause you never know when you might be able to sneak up the hill for a few late afternoon or evening runs. Plus, Bogus has night skiing! Whether you’re an Alpine or Nordic skier, or even if you would rather go for a brisk walk in your snowshoes, Bogus has got you covered. There’s also the tubing hill and the mountain coaster, the latter which operates in both winter and summer.
Speaking of summer Bogus activities — hiking “Around the Mountain” provides some of the area’s most spectacular views, plus mountain biking and a plethora of other activities can keep you coming to this spot year-round. bogusbasin.org.
THE GREENBELT — The tree-lined 25-mile Boise Greenbelt meanders through the city, taking you all the way to the Lucky Peak Reservoir on one end and to the City of Eagle on the other. In between, pedestrians and bike riders can enjoy a peaceful, bucolic path that not only follows the Boise River, it is a riparian habitat, home to hawks, deer, blue herons, ducks, geese, mergansers and even bald eagles.
The path threads its way through the heart of Boise, providing a different look of the city for those on feet or two wheels. The Greenbelt, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2019, is a great way to get from park to park or even from downtown to Boise State University. You can stop and fish along the way, take in some birding or just sit a spell. cityofboise.org.
THE BOISE RIVER — This river, which meanders for 102 miles or so through Boise to Eagle, offers a much-beloved rafting and tubing experience in the summer, a Boise tradition that “christens” everyone new to the area. It also provides magical fishing moments year-round, even in the middle of the day, for downtown business folks who are also avid fishermen. Cast a couple on the lunch hour? Don’t mind if I do. Idaho Fish and Game says the Boise River provides some of the best urban trout fishing around.
It works sort of in tandem with The Greenbelt, at times trickling or roaring by at its side like a teasing, taunting sibling. It’s also home to just as much if not more wildlife from beavers to hawks and eagles, foxes, deer and more. And it’s also home to the Boise Whitewater Park, an urban wave experience that draws kayakers and surfers from near and far. idfg.idaho.gov.
THE FOOTHILLS — Nothing says it better than this quote from the Ridge to Rivers website: “The Boise Foothills provide a postcard backdrop that inspires and soothes the soul. An interconnected network of roads and trails courses through the hills, linking not only neighborhoods with public lands but also connecting people with the natural environment. With over 190 miles of trails, there is something for everyone.”
There are so many trails, so many hiking possibilities, you could take a different course every time you set out.
Most popular hike: TABLE ROCK
Hikers, bikers and horse riders are all welcome on this 3.7-mile trail that leads from the Old Penitentiary to the top of Table Rock. This trail is easy to get to and features beautiful wildflowers and has a moderate incline. You can go on the more popular “front side,” or try the back side, which is less traveled and has a really steep section, the Tram Trail. It will take you up to the old quarry and some gorgeous views. ridgetorivers.org.