Boise is a playground for practically any outdoors activity. From riding street bikes to mountain bikes, going hiking or rock climbing, kayaking, rafting and even surfing and SUP-ing — oh, and there’s also fishing, skiing and snowboarding. Whew!

In order to nail down where the playgrounds are, we’ve set up some Boise-centric parameters. After all, where else can you hike up to a gorgeous sunrise, fish on your lunch hour, take in a couple of ski runs in the late afternoon, stop to catch a quick wave then barrel home on your mountain bike — all in the same day? Nowhere else but Boise! Here are some places to go and things to do.

