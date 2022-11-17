“A city of neighborly love ... “
The City of Boise was incorporated in 1863. At first, it was called Fort Boise, and included what is now known as The North End and Southeast Boise. The moniker of the city purportedly came about when French settlers happened upon the area and called out, “Les bois, les bois,” which means “the woods, the woods” when they first got sight of the wooded Boise River.
Today, we just call it Boise — and locals make sure to say it right: BOY-see. At about 64 square miles, it’s the capital of Idaho, is fairly flat, has the Boise River running through it and is bounded on the northeast by the foothills and the Boise Mountains.
While there are more than 30 neighborhood associations in Boise, each one as proud of its place and peeps as any other, you can generally parcel out the city into about six geographical sections: Downtown, The North End, The East End, Southeast Boise, The Bench and West Boise.
Downtown
Downtown Boise is basically between Broadway to the east and 15th Street to the west, the Boise River to the south and State Street to the north. There is a newer section that keeps following the river to the west as its south cutoff, but its north border follows Fairview. It is totally walkable and bustles with pedestrian traffic during most days and nights, but especially during weekend evenings and sunny seasonal weather. The Statehouse is located downtown as is Zoo Boise, Julia Davis Park (and its famous rose garden), Boise Art Museum, the Black History Museum and the Idaho State Museum. Freak Alley, an open-air, ever-changing gallery of local art work is between Bannock and Idaho and Eighth and Ninth streets, in the alley, of course.
There are hotels, restaurants, shops and boutiques, a convention center, bars and nightclubs — and upscale high-rise apartments for the downtown dweller. One of the downtown darlings you won’t want to miss: Flying M Coffee House at Fifth and Idaho, a Boise institution since 1992. And every March, Treefort Music Fest takes over and transforms the downtown and now Julia Davis Park into a five-day music festival.
The North End
The North End is one of Boise’s oldest ‘hoods. Its markers are State Street (south boundary) to Hill Road (north boundary) with Fourth/Fort streets marking its east boundary and 28th Street as its west boundary, although the heart of the North End is centered around the Boise Co-Op, Hyde Park and Camel’s Back Park. Architecturally speaking, the North End is filled with many styles from Georgian to modern. A walk through the neighborhood offers an eclectic view from block to block.
The East End
The East End (basically, boundaries are: Warm Springs Avenue, Old Penitentiary Road, Broadway, the foothills) is off of Warm Springs Avenue, which in itself is a treat to peruse. Historic homes line the avenue while one new addition is a replica of an actual castle, replete with gargoyles. You’ll find The Old Idaho Pen and the Idaho Botanical Garden here, as well as Table Rock, an iconic entry point into the Boise foothills. There are hiking and biking trails that weave from front to back on the mesa and if you hike to the top you get a stunning view of the city. Further east are some newer residential developments, including the sprawling Harris Ranch subdivision, and Idaho Shakespeare Festival, which is located on a nature reserve.
Southeast Boise
Southeast Boise is shaped like a jigsaw puzzle piece, bordered by I-84, Capitol Blvd., Boise Avenue, Broadway, Federal Way, Golden Eagle Road and out past Micron. It’s basically south and east of the Boise Depot. This is home of Boise State University, Micron headquarters and all in-between. It also includes the planned community of Bown Crossing and the Oregon Trail Reserve, which, yeah, includes the Oregon Trail.
The Boise Bench
The Boise Bench is actually made up of three “benches,” the Depot Bench, the Central Bench and the West Bench. The Bench is so named because it sits above the city proper. It includes the Boise Depot, Vista Avenue, Overland Road, Emerald Street. It has great views of downtown Boise and the foothills and it’s easy to get just about anywhere from the Bench. This neighborhood includes many mid-century modern homes, as it was primarily developed during that time. Orchard Street and Curtis Road are main thoroughfares on The Bench, as is Fairview Avenue, Franklin Road and Vista Avenue. One of the oldest cemeteries in the city is The Bench’s Morris Hill and Betty the Washer Woman on Vista is an iconic landmark.
West Boise
West Boise is pretty much everything west of Cole Road, although some would now argue that boundary should be Maple Grove or even Cloverdale, as the city proper has steadily marched its way west. In the not so distant past, West Boise was pretty much empty with gigantic dirt lots at every major intersection. The “outskirts of town” were easily identified.
Today, those lots have mostly been filled with strip malls or other businesses, apartment complexes and residential housing developments. Also today, the next towns over, Eagle to the north, Meridian to the south, abut Boise; you can hardly tell when you’re leaving one and entering another. And, what used to be outer limits towns are now proper cities. In fact, Meridian is now the second largest city in Idaho.
West Boise includes Towne Square Mall and just on the other side of Chinden in Garden City are the Western Idaho Fairgrounds and home of the Boise Hawks and Expo Idaho.
Garden City
Garden City is not a Boise ‘hood. Technically, Garden City is its own city encapsulated by Boise. In addition to the fairgrounds, it has become a mecca for the arts. It’s the home of the Surel Mitchell Art District and includes a First Friday art crawl, a number of arts organizations and galleries including Surel’s Place and Visual Arts Collective, which is also home to the Alley Repertory Theater. Esther Simplot Park and the Boise Whitewater Park are also in Garden City.
There’s history embedded in each and every one of these ‘hoods, along with culture and yes, each one is imbued with its own quirky personality.
To paraphrase the late Mr. Rogers: It’s a beautiful day in these Boise neighborhoods. Won’t you be our neighbor?