“A city of neighborly love ... “

The City of Boise was incorporated in 1863. At first, it was called Fort Boise, and included what is now known as The North End and Southeast Boise. The moniker of the city purportedly came about when French settlers happened upon the area and called out, “Les bois, les bois,” which means “the woods, the woods” when they first got sight of the wooded Boise River.

