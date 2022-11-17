Boise’s growing restaurant scene is a blessing — until you find yourself on the wrong end of a keyboard, forced to choose just a few eateries. Then, it feels a bit like a curse!
Below, we’ve gathered a handful of the city’s choicest bites, including local favorites and new hotspots opened in 2021 and 2022. As you read, keep in mind that like art, great meals are subjective. One person’s death row dream might be another’s least favorite place in town.
For a more comprehensive list of Boise eateries, check out our annual “Best of Boise” issue at BoiseWeekly.com.
Burgers & Fries
Bittercreek Alehouse – Bitterceek’s locally-sourced burgers have blown Boiseans away since 1995. Try the Bittercreek Burger or mix it up with the Halloumi Cheese Burger with artichokes, hazelnut romesco and local greens.
246 N. Eighth St., Boise, ID 83702; 208-345-1813; bittercreekalehouse.com.
Brixx Craft House – Created by the owners of The BrickYard Steakhouse, Brixx offers a fine burger selection including the Elk Burger with locally-raised elk, bacon aioli, gouda, pickled onions, tomato and butter leaf lettuce. Don’t forget the poutine!
7700 W. State St. #110, Boise, ID 83714; 208-608-5474; brixxcrafthouse.com.
Hawkins Pac-Out – Scratch your burger itch after a day at Bogus Basin with the Hungry Boy Burger — a 1/3-pound double with double American cheese, ham and bacon — and a side of French fries.
2315 Bogus Basin Road, Boise, ID 83702; 208-338-9627; hawkinspacout.com.
Pizza
The Wylder – Have you had pizza crust made with a 50-plus-year-old sourdough starter? Here, you can top it with pepperoni or a mouthwatering combination of parmesan cream sauce, Italian sausage, ricotta, caramelized onions and spicy honey.
501 W. Broad St., Boise, ID 83702; 208-209-3837; thewylderboise.com.
Red Bench Pizza – Pioneered by the owners of Juniper, this hotspot has locations in both Boise and Eagle, as well as its own delivery service. Go for the Lunch Special (an 8-inch pie and green salad for $13) and choose from 20 pizzas.
1204 S. Vista Ave. Boise, ID 83705; 208-344-6600; redbenchpizza.com.
Solari Pizzeria Napoletana – Dough masterminds from Guido's Original NY Style Pizzeria and Zeppole Baking Co joined forces to create this forest-green food truck, according to an inside scoop Acme Bakeshop posted on Facebook. Solari often appears at the Boise Farmers Market and local wineries in season, delivering classic pies charred to perfection by solar power.
Location varies; @solari.pizzeria.napoletana on Instagram.
Sushi
Yoi Tomo Sushi & Grill – Located across from the soon-to-open Cinema West boutique theater, Yoi Tomo serves up rolls named after popular movies like “Pretty Woman,” “Tomb Raider,” and “Fast and Furious.” Check out both the all-day and all-you-can eat menus.
405 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise, ID 83702; 208-344-3375; yoitomo.us.
Mai Thai – At Mai Thai in Boise, the curated sushi menu is matched in elegance by the ambiance. Sit under the blown glass light fixtures and enjoy a Boise State Roll (spicy tuna and crab topped with shrimp, salmon, avocado and sweet chili sauce) or order delivery from the Boise or Meridian locations.
750 W. Idaho S. Idaho St., Boise, ID 83702; 208-344-8424; maithaigroup.com.
Yanaki Japanese Restaurant and Asian Cuisine – This Boise Bench outpost opened in the fall of 2021, replacing the beloved Korean restaurant Mr. Wok. Yanaki offers “the taste of fusion,” serving bento boxes, Korean dishes, and a wide selection of sushi and sashimi.
650 S. Vista Ave., Boise, ID 83705; 208-336-7771; yanakijapaneserestaurant.com.
Vegetarian/Vegan
High Note Cafe – In 2019, High Note transitioned to a 100% plant-based menu. Stop in for specials like the famous breakfast burrito with scrambled tofu, red potatoes, black bean puree, and fixings.
225 N. Fifth St., Boise, ID 83702; 208-429-1911; highnotecafeboise.com.
Vegan Soul – This vegan comfort food joint started life as a food truck, but put down roots in October 2022 when it opened a brick-and-mortar outpost at Chow Public Market & Eatery. Visit for award-winning, plant-based takes on hearty fare like barbecue, southern fried chicken sandwiches and peach cobbler.
7609 W. Overland Road, Boise, ID 83709; 208-295-1972; ohvegansoul.square.site.
Big Bun Drive-In – It’s shocking but true: This ‘50s burger stand has a vegetarian/vegan menu! Meat eaters can dig into a basket of finger steaks while their vegan friends enjoy Vegan Grilled Chez, an Impossible Burger, or a plant-based shake, cone, or sundae.
5816 W. Overland Road, Boise, ID 83709; 208-376-9200; bigbundrivein.com.
Fine Dining
Chandlers – Located inside Hotel 43, Chandlers is a downtown Boise destination for its premium hand-cut steaks, fresh seafood and live jazz. The restaurant also boasts a Best Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator.
981 W. Grove St., Boise, Idaho 83702; 208-383-4300; chandlersboise.com.
Little Pearl Oyster Bar – This chef-owned gem is the brainchild of Cal Elliott, formerly of the Michelin-starred restaurant Dressler. It offers a rotating menu of seafood and bar snacks in an intimate setting.
160 N. Eighth St.; @littlepearlboise on Instagram.
The Lively – The Lively is also run by a Michelin-starred chef: Edward Higgins of Insieme Restaurant. It offers both a la carte and chefs table experiences featuring local and seasonal ingredients.
505 W. Bannock St., Boise, ID, 83702; 208-209-5503; thelivelyboise.com.
International Eats
Tango’s Empanadas – Tango’s has been a local go-to for Argentinian empanadas since 2006. Choose from more than 50 sweet and savory dough pockets on the menu (including the original Gaucho stuffed with ground beef, eggs, olives, onions, bell peppers and spices), offered alongside sub sandwiches and churros at locations in Boise and Meridian.
701 N. Orchard St., Boise, ID 83706; 208-322-3090; tangos-empanadas.com.
Madhuban Indian Cuisine – Yes, some of Boise’s best Indian food is tucked into a strip mall. Start with one of the 10 types of naan, then let your tastebuds steer you to your favorite biryani, curry, or tandoori dish. If you’re unsure of your spice tolerance, aim low!
6930 W State St.,Boise, ID 83714; 208-853-8215; madhubanindiancuisine.com.
Ansots – Boise is home to many incredible Basque restaurants, but Ansots is the newest. Run by Chef Dan Ansotegui and his family, it opened in 2020 and specializes in house-made meats, including chorizo and Basque bacon.
560 W. Main St., Boise, ID 83702; 208-336-9166; ansots.com.
One-of-a-Kind
KIN – The upscale family-style dining experience at KIN is unlike anything else in Boise. Reserve your seats to enjoy a rotating five-course tasting menu and beverage pairing or an exclusive Saturday night Supper Club. James Beard Award Semi-Finalist Chef Kris Komori highlights local flavors in small, elegant plates.
999 W. Main St., Ste. P101, Boise, ID 83702; 208-342-0600; kinboise.com.
Alyonka Russian Cuisine – This bright, funky cafe brings the taste of Russia to Boise! Claim one of its few tables for a memorable meal of borscht, beef stroganoff, vareniki, and honey cake from Kazakhstan-born Chef Elena DeYoung.
2870 W. State St., Boise 83702; 208-344-8996; alyonkarussiancuisine.com.
Kibrom’s Ethiopian & Eritrean Restaurant – You don’t need utensils at this authentic African eatery. The meat-based and vegetarian dishes are served on discs of injera — a tasty sourdough-like flatbread made from teff — with more on the side for scooping!
3506 W. State St., Boise, ID 83703; 208-917-8005; kibromsfood.com.