Accessibility at Treefort

The Treefort Music Fest strives to appeal to all audiences, no matter a person’s age, interests, music tastes or abilities. To make the festival more accessible, it puts details about ADA-compliant venues on its website on the accessibility page.
“One of the coolest things about Treefort, in my opinion,” said Kevin Mazzarelli, production coordinator, “is, and I’ve been to a lot of festivals just by the nature of my work over the last couple of 20 years, is that it’s so community- and actually family-oriented. It’s nice that that does play into the accessibility aspect to it. We take everybody into consideration and make sure that everybody can have a great time, no matter what’s happening with your life.”
Most of the larger venues are at ground level or have ADA access through a ramp or elevator. Karma and Reef are both historic buildings and only have stairs, but people can talk to venue managers at the site for specific accommodations.
At The Egyptian Theatre, there are ADA viewing areas on the ground floor. There is also an elevated, ADA viewing platform at the Main Stage Area for improved views of the stage and grounds.
“When we build the Main Stage, we put up a platform,” Mazzarelli said. “They probably have the best seat in the house, above everybody, and it’s such a great sightline of the stage.”
Elevator access to Spacebar is either through The Press & Pony or Boise Fry Co. and requires a passcode, so ask a worker there or a Treefort Volunteer for the elevator code. Elevator access for The Olympic is in the back entrance through the alley.
At the Adelmann, see the venue manager for elevator access. The elevator at Sonic Temple is through the front entrance.
Treefort can make parking arrangements in their staff parking area on a case-by-case basis. To contact Treefort Music Fest to make arrangements, email Mazzarelli at kevin@treefortmusicfest.com.