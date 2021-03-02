BOISE — After nearly a year of strict gathering restrictions, larger events may start getting the greenlight in Boise.
The city of Boise on Tuesday announced that event organizers who wish to hold gatherings of more than 50 people can now be approved if they meet certain health and safety measures.
A person or organization interested in holding an event with more than 50 people will be required to submit a health and safety plan to Central District Health. If it is approved, and no other permits are required by the city, the event can be held. CDH is working to develop a specific event approval form that will be posted to its website later this week, according to city officials.
Events requiring additional permits such as alcohol compliance or emergency services should be brought before the city after health district approval.
The new health order will allow for events such as the Big Sky Conference Basketball Tournament to move forward with the health district’s plan review and recommended approval.
“I’m excited to offer a path for people to return safely to the events we’ve missed so much over the last year,” Mayor Lauren McLean said in a statement. “I want to thank Central District Health for partnering with us, our local healthcare providers, regional partners, the business community, and especially our residents for helping us to slow the spread of COVID-19. The end is in sight, but as we begin to return to normal, we must all stay vigilant to ensure we don’t lose the gains we’ve made over the last few months.”
The order is effective as of midnight Tuesday. Previous health orders regarding face masks and six feet of physical distancing between non-household members are still in effect.