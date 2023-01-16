Centennial teacher bulletin board

The cluttered bulletin board behind Centennial High School teacher Dale Garrard’s desk features more than 50 photos of smiling faces, colorful graduation announcements, handwritten thank you notes, anime drawings, and fading newspaper clippings.

 Idaho Education News

Originally published Jan. 12 on IdahoEdNews.org.

Garrard cherishes them all.

Centennial teacher passes on his passion for Japan to his students

Advanced Japanese language students at Centennial High School follow their teacher’s commands.

