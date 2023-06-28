It looked like Clay Martineau’s recruitment had just begun to pick up.
He took an official visit to BYU in early June. Just before that, Washington and Washington State had offered him on back-to-back days after an impressive showing at the Northwest Showcase. The hype was just beginning to ignite.
Then, two weeks ago, Martineau took a visit to Boise State and decided he didn’t care if interest was just beginning to peak. He found his place.
The 6-foot-4, 215-pound linebacker from Oregon City, Oregon committed to the Broncos on Wednesday — becoming BSU’s sixth commit in the Class of 2024, five of whom are expected to play on defense.
“The thought definitely crossed my mind (to wait and see what was out there) but, I don’t know, for me it all came down to how I was treated by Boise State’s coaches,” Martineau said. “I just felt like I was more of a priority to Boise State than I was with other schools. I want to be somewhere that I’m wanted.”
Martineau and his family spent three days on their official visit to Boise State back in mid-June. He had been one before on an unofficial visit during spring break, which is when Broncos’ coach Andy Avalos pulled Martineau and his parents into his office for a lengthy meeting that ended with a BSU offer.
Avalos’ involvement was no small part of Martineau committing.
“In my experience in recruiting, it’s not often that you meet the head coach, especially before you get offered,” he said. “It’s not often, for me at least, that I’ve met a lot of head coaches that are talking — and I’ve had long conversations with (Avalos).”
Even before his recruitment kicked off, there was a Boise State connection for Martineau. His offensive coordinator at Oregon City High is Grant Hedrick, the former Broncos’ quarterback who led BSU to the 2014 Fiesta Bowl.
Hedrick talked with Avalos and Boise State defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson throughout Martineau’s recruitment and noted that they told him the Oregon City linebacker was going to fit really well into the Broncos’ 4-2-5 scheme. Hedrick agreed.
“In my opinion, obviously it’s really biased, but I think that’s the perfect spot for him in terms of being able to develop and continue to get better and grow,” Hedrick said. “In terms of football, I don’t think he’s anywhere close to reaching his ceiling yet.”
Martineau’s ascension has been swift. Two years ago, he was playing on the junior varsity team before being called up late in the season. He was starting at wide receiver right away and eventually became a starting linebacker after a few games, playing well enough to keep gaining snaps.
He played a lot of inside linebacker last season, which is likely what he’ll play at Boise State, but is expected to play a little more of outside linebacker as a senior, a chance for Oregon City to put his athleticism in space.
“I haven’t played inside linebacker for a long time. I haven’t,” Martineau said. “I was an outside (linebacker) and played a lot of different positions. I felt like last year I was raw at (playing inside linebacker), but just my athleticism and being able to make plays helped me.”
Added Hedrick: “Once he develops and puts all those pieces into place, I think he’ll be a pretty good player. And he’s one of those kids who you can move around to different spots depending on how he does develop.”