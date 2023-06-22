The renovations to Boise State started to become a little more real on Thursday.
Just over a year after the Broncos released plans for an "Athletic Master Village" that would include upgrades or renovations for nearly every sport program, a number of renderings have gotten closer to reality.
The plan to drastically improve the north end of Albertsons Stadium took a big step recently. The Idaho Division of Public Works (DPW) posted the Request for Qualifications (RFQ) on May 30 for DPW Project Number 23201 – Albertsons Stadium North End Zone Addition.
Which led to Boise State releasing a timeline for the project which included the hope that construction will begin in April 2024 and completed on Aug. 1, 2025.
“Our thanks to the State Board of Education, DPW, the university and all those who have made an investment in Bronco athletics,” Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey said in a statement.
“Your support is vital to moving the project forward. We recognize this is just one step of many, but it will impact everything we do moving forward to position Boise State for long-term competitiveness and sustainability.”
On the DPW website, the project description included expectations that it will include things like: Field-level suites, loge-style seating, perimeter fencing with grand entrances on NE and NW corners, Dining hall with seating capacity for 200, commercial-level kitchen capable of preparing meals for 350+ student-athletes and coaches and more.
It reads: "The North End Zone project will infill existing bleacher seating on the north of Albertsons Stadium with premium seating including loge boxes and field level suites, additional of general admission seating, and construction of a dining hall and club room for Boise State University student athletes.
The intent of the North End Zone project is to address current structural deficits to improve the fan experience including: improving entrance efficiency and limiting or eliminating queues at the stadium gates, expanding premium seating with the stadium including never field-level suites, improving concourse circulation, and adding additional restroom facilities, concession stands."
The budget for the project is unknown, but Boise State has already received a number of $1 million donations that were allocated to facilities upgrades like the north end zone project.