Philip E. Batt Building

This rendering shows the proposed education center to be built at Boise’s Wassmuth Center for Human Rights. It will be named the Philip E. Batt Building after the former Idaho governor. Founded in 1996, with the purpose of constructing a memorial to human rights, The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights is the home of the Anne Frank Memorial. 

 Courtesy of the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights

The new education center for Boise’s Wassmuth Center for Human Rights will be named the Philip E. Batt Building to honor the former Republican governor and his work promoting human rights in Idaho, the center announced Thursday in a press release.

“The one-of-a-kind human rights education center will be a ‘beacon of light’ in the heart of Idaho’s capital city,” said Dan Prinzing, the center’s executive director, in a press release. “In the center’s work to foster a climate and culture of upstanders who embrace respect, compassion, equality and justice for all, Gov. Batt’s life and legacy is a commitment to human rights.” 

