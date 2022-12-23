City Council06.JPG (copy)

Elaine Clegg takes the oath of office for her fifth term as a Boise city councilwoman during the swearing-in ceremony at Boise City Hall in Boise in 2020. Clegg would step away from the city council if she's selected to be the next CEO of Valley Regional Transit. 

Originally published Dec. 22 on KTVB.COM.

Boise City Council President Elaine Clegg may step down from her position if she's confirmed as the CEO of Valley Regional Transit.

