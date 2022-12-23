...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced
visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Elaine Clegg takes the oath of office for her fifth term as a Boise city councilwoman during the swearing-in ceremony at Boise City Hall in Boise in 2020. Clegg would step away from the city council if she's selected to be the next CEO of Valley Regional Transit.
Boise City Council President Elaine Clegg may step down from her position if she's confirmed as the CEO of Valley Regional Transit.
The executive committee of VRT, the Treasure Valley’s regional public transportation agency, recommended Clegg's name to the board. Clegg applied in October after considering the position in late summer, she told KTVB.
Clegg said she has had internal conversations with fellow council members and some city staff, letting them know she applied. She has been on city council for 19 years.
"What would it feel like to leave 19 years of what you love? It's tough," she said. "It's such an important position at a pivotal time for transit in this region, and I'd like to focus my energy there."
If Clegg is confirmed by VRT's board when it meets on Jan. 9, she will step down from her position and Boise Mayor Lauren McLean will recommend someone to fill the empty spot. The city council would later vote on the mayor's recommendation.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Clegg is the longest-serving current member of the Boise City Council. She began her first term in January 2004, following the November 2003 city election.
All Boise City Council seats will be up for election in November 2023. For the first time in city history, all six seats will be elected by district rather than at-large. Three council seats were elected by district in the 2021 election.