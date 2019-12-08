Seven day a week operations began this past Saturday at Bogus Basin.
As the nonprofit recreation area awaits enough natural snow to open additional terrain to skiers and snowboarders, runs that are served by machine made snow will begin operating daily off of the Deer Point and Coach chairlifts.
“We are ready and excited to begin offering weekday skiing and snowboarding to the community,” said
General Manager Brad Wilson. “The forecast looks favorable, so we expect to open additional terrain soon.”
Here is a rundown of operations at Bogus Basin as of December 7.
The Deer Point and Coach Chairlifts, and Discovery, Explorer and Easy Rider Surface Conveyers begin seven day a week operations.
Frontier Point Nordic Center will operate seven days a week, with 15km of groomed trails open for skiing, snowshoeing and fat tire biking on natural snow. Nordic Center hours are 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on weekends, and 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on weekdays.
The Glade Runner Mountain Coaster will open for the season. Coaster operating hours are Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Tubing Hill is open for the season. Hours are Fridays 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., and weekends/holidays from 9 a.m.– 4:30 p.m.. Advance online reservations are required at bogusbasin.org.
The Simplot Lodge is fully open for the season.
Pioneer Lodge is currently open for restroom and locker access only. Full food & beverage service will begin when Bogus Basin is fully operational.
Public bus service to the mountain will begin on Saturday, December 21.
For the latest snow report and schedule information, visit bogusbasin.org.