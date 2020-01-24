BOISE — When Jayde Christopher joined the Boise State women's basketball team, one of the biggest differences she noticed was a change from what she was used to at Kansas.
Night in and night out the point guard saw much faster teams in the Big 12 than the Broncos and their Mountain West opponents.
But with Christopher running the offense the last two years, the Broncos have become a much faster team, and that's only meant good things for Boise State.
“It was definitely a hard transition, but coaches were like 'we want to be a running team now that Jayde can get the ball up the floor',” Christopher said. “So it turned into a good transition.”
It's that speed that the Broncos hope can give them an edge today, when Boise State (14-6, 6-2 Mountain West) welcomes league-leading Fresno State (15-4, 8-0) into ExtraMile Arena. The Bulldogs have jumped to the top of the Mountain West thanks in part to a strong full court press, which Boise State coach Gordy Presnell says hasn't become any easier for teams to solve as the season has gone along.
But with their senior point guard able to get the ball up the court quickly, the coach hopes the Broncos will have an edge.
“I hope we can create opportunities where we have an advantage,” said Presnell. “Three-on-two, or four-on-three opportunities where we can get Riley (Lupfer) or Braydey (Hodgins) spotted up, or Mallory McGuire on the block. Hopefully if we get by people like that, we can get them in some sort of rotation and we can take advantage of that.”
Christopher has certainly had no trouble finding her teammates all season. Going into Friday, she leads the NCAA with 154 assists on the season. She's currently eight assists ahead of Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu, who in each of the past two seasons has been named the Nancy Lieberman Award winner for the top point guard in the nation and last year was named the Wooden Award winner as the most outstanding player in women's college basketball.
Christopher has recorded at least five assists in all but two of Boise State's games this season. She tied a school record with 14 assists in a 98-82 loss to Louisville. After a 13-assist performance last week in a win against Air Force, Christopher now holds five spots in Boise State's top-10 single game performance list.
“I always think in my head, 'we before me,'” said Christopher, who is on pace to shatter Yaiza Rodriguez's single-season school record of 192 assists in 2016-17. “I'm sure a lot of people think that way, especially point guards. I want to get (teammates) fed before I get fed. But at the same time, they're getting fed and so am I, because I'm getting the assist and they're getting the shot. So I look at it that way.”
And it's not just the assists that are feeding Christopher. She is averaging 7.2 points per game and is third on the team with 4.3 rebounds per game, a statistic that doesn't always come to a point guard.
“She's really developed her game and statistically she fills out a stat sheet,” said Presnell. “She's just had a great senior year and hopefully the last third of it is good for her as well.”
But the assists category is where Christopher has always shined. In her freshman year at Kansas, she was second on the team in assists. In her sophomore year, she led the Jayhawks. But combined, in both seasons she had 137 assists. After transferring to Boise State and sitting out the 2017-18 season, Christopher has surpassed that number in both her seasons playing for the Broncos.
“I'm more loose, my teammates and coaches give me the green light and confidence to go out there and play my game,” said Christopher. “At Kansas, it was more like get the ball and pass it. Now I get more of a feel. I can look for my shot or look at other people.”
That style of play has helped Boise State move the ball around easier and given more players than Christopher opportunities for assists.
As a team, the Broncos have 341 assists, which ranks ninth in the nation.
“We just feed off of her,” said Hodgins, who is second on the team with 72 assists. “We know sharing the ball is what works best for us, because we have a lot of weapons. So when she's out, we still try to pick up the load and move the ball as best as we can to find the next best person to knock down a shot.”
With today's game against Fresno State being the only time the two teams meet this season, and Boise State already sitting two games back of the Bulldogs, the Broncos know just how important this game is in their hunt to repeat as Mountain West champions.
“I know that just as we have a target on our backs, they have a target on theirs,” said Christopher. “We want to be close to that No. 1 spot, if not in that No. 1 spot.”