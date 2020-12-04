BOISE — As if having to break in a roster featuring 10 players who had never played a second of college basketball wasn't enough, Boise State women's coach Gordy Presnell had one more challenge in the Broncos' home opener on Friday: Having one of the three players with any experience out while in COVID-19 protocol.
But even without Mallory McGwire, who watched from the bench in street clothes, the Broncos showed few signs of taking a step back, beating the College of Idaho 90-43 at ExtraMile Arena.
“We had only two players that had ever made a basket,” said Presnell, who was coaching his 1,000th career game. “Mallory's still in the COVID situation thing. She's out now, but you have to acclimate. We had another out and another with a knee problem. I was just excited that we got to play somebody else.”
Presnell said McGwire, the Broncos' lone returning starter from last year and only senior, has been in COVID-19 protocol for the past two weeks. While she was in the acclimation period for Friday's game, she hadn't been approved to return to play.
It was just the latest challenges COVID-19 has presented to Boise State (1-0) since last season ended with the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament in March. Presnell said the Broncos had to twice shut down practices in preseason and the coach added that he had COVID-19 about six weeks ago.
“It was definitely hard, because we would get a couple practices in, then we would get shut down again,” said junior Rachel Bowers. “But we would have team Zoom calls and would be talking a lot to each other during the shut downs, just making sure we were all good, physically and mentally.”
Bowers scored 18 points for Boise State while junior Jade Loville had a game-high 22 points. Seven other freshmen combined to score 50 points.
“I think it went really well, we've been working on it in practice because we do have so many freshmen and new people,” Bowers said. “We've been working on getting out the issues in practice and I think the game went really well today, with all the new bodies. It was probably the best it could have gone."
Alexis Mark led the freshmen with 16 points, while Chinma Njoku added 14. Point guard Mary Kay Naro did a little bit of everything for the Broncos. In addition to her five points, she finished with team highs with 10 rebounds and seven assists.
“I thought she did a great job connecting everybody,” Presnell said. “She's similar to (last year's point guard) Jayde Christopher and has the ability to throw a chest pass about 75 feet. She got us running a little bit and our kids really respect her knowledge of the game. So I think she's really got a bright future ahead of her.”
But it was the front court where Boise State did most of its damage, as the Broncos finished the game with 66 points in the paint. In fact, Boise State — which hit 239 3-pointers a year ago thanks in large part to the shooting of Riley Lupfer and Braydey Hodgins — didn't hit a 3-pointer until the final minute of the game.
Martina Machalova took a pass in the corner from Njoku and hit the shot with 54 seconds left, ending an 0 for 14 day from long range.
“I was glad we finally hit a 3-pointer, I think we were 0 for 14 at one point,” said Presnell. “I'm sure we're going to get some opportunities and I'm sure people will say 'God, we have a different team.' We have a couple of 3-point shooters that were not able to dress down today, but we have to do things a little differently. I think we're a little longer than we've been in the past and a little more athletic. It's just a little more experience and that sort of thing.”
On Friday, that didn't matter. The Broncos led the entire game, jumping out to a 12-0 lead thanks to four points from Bowers and six from Loville. Boise State built its lead to 47-19 by halftime and after Bowers opened the third quarter with a layup, the Yotes (0-1) were unable to cut the Bronco lead under 30 points again.
Sophomore Lexi Mitchell led the College of Idaho with 12 points, while senior Kiersten Rasmussen finished with nine points.
It was the season opener for the Yotes, who had dealt with their own COVID-19 issues in the preseason, coach Janis Beal said. It was also the first of three games in as many days for the College of Idaho, which was on a bus shortly after the game ended, headed for a road doubleheader against Montana Western scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.
“I'm excited about the girls we have, just getting a opportunity to see them play against somebody else was huge,” said Beal. “I was impressed, we had some girls that played really hard tonight. Maybe they didn't play perfectly, but we can deal with making a few corrections here and there. But I did like their effort and how hard they played.”