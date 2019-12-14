BOISE — The last time the Boise State women's basketball team played at Reese Court, in 2017, Braydey Hodgins' family was split.
While the guard was competing in her sophomore season for the Broncos, her older sister, Delaney, was finishing up her senior season at Eastern Washington and breaking the school's all-time scoring record set by their older sister, Hayley Hodgins.
The patriarch of the family, Michael Hodgins, had both Boise State and Eastern Washington gear on, Braydey remembers.
There will be no split loyalties today when Boise State makes the return trip to Cheney, Washington, as Braydey will be the only Hodgins on the court. But it will still be a bit of a special game for her, as well as teammate Riley Lupfer, as both eastern Washington natives get to play a game close to their home in their senior seasons.
“I do have a good relationship with the whole staff and the people there,” Hodgins said about Eastern Washington. “Some of the girls there played with my sister. It's not really a homecoming, but sometimes can feel it.”
For Lupfer, the game is a short 20 minute drive from her home town of Spokane. The close proximity to Cheney allowed her to be close to the program growing up.
“I was always around that program, we helped out the camps when I was at (Lewis and Clark High),” said Lupfer. “We played in their little summer camp tournaments, and I would always go to their basketball and football games.”
Hodgins was a little farther away, growing up roughly two hours away in Pasco, Washington. But with her sisters both playing there, she was always familiar with the program.
She said Eastern Washington was the first program to offer her a scholarship while she was at Chiawana High, but the assistant coach who offered her left the program soon after.
Hodgins added that her recruitment opportunity with Eastern Washington soured after she felt the Eagles were relying on the family connection to get her.
“I don't think it was not an option, but it wasn't my first option, especially because I think they kind of thought they had the edge,” Hodgins said. “That kind of bothered me. As a competitor, you know you need to work hard and I never really got that from them. Other schools seemed to try harder and want me more and that's why I ended up here.”
Today's game is scheduled to tip off at 2:05 p.m. MST.