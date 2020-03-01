The Boise State women's basketball team landed two players on the All-Mountain West Team on Sunday, as seniors Riley Lupfer and Jayde Christopher were both named to the team.
The all-conference team is voted on by coaches in the conference and only takes into account the conference schedule.
Lupfer was voted onto the team for the third straight year and joins Lidiya Varbanova (All-Big Sky 1991-94) and Tricia Bader (All-Big Sky 1993-94, '96) as the only players in program history to earn three first-team all-conference nods.
Over the 18 conference games, she led the Broncos with 13.4 points per game and led the Mountain West with 60 3-pointers.
Christopher earned her first all-conference nod after leading the Mountain West with 148 assists. Including non-conference games she has a school-record 240 assists this season and needs just four to set the Mountain West record of 243, set by New Mexico's Cherise Beynon in 2017-18.
Christopher, who made 32 steals on defense, was also named to the Mountain West's All-Defensive Team.
Boise State is the No. 2 seed in the Mountain West Tournament, and will open play Monday against Air Force or Colorado State.