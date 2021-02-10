With her family in the stands for the first time this season, Jade Loville put on a show and cemented her spot in Boise State women’s basketball history.
The junior set single-game school records Wednesday with 40 points and 19 field goals made as the Broncos beat UNLV 85-59.
“You don’t really go out and say ‘you know what, today I’m going to go out and set a school record,” said Loville. “But it started happening early and when Coach (Gordy Presnell) came up to me and said I only needed a few more points, I was ready to go back in and get it. I’m just grateful he believed in me and trusted my shot and that we got here and got the ‘W.’”
Loville said she found out Tuesday night that UNLV was going to be allowing fans into the game. She called up her father, Derek, who was in Arizona to inform him. He got up early Wednesday and made the six-hour drive to Las Vegas for the noon PST tipoff.
“It means the world to me,” Loville said. “My dad has paved the way for me. He taught me so much as my mentor. So to do it in front of him, I wouldn’t want it to be any other way.”
Loville was 19 of 28 from the field and 2 for 4 from the free throw line. She was one attempted field goal short of the record of 29, set by JoAnn Burrell in 1975. She did, however, surpass the 16-for-22, 39-point performance by Miquelle Askew during a 78-75 win against San Jose State on Jan. 20, 2016.
“It was fun, she didn’t take bad shots, she took good shots,” said Presnell. “She took what they gave her and she got on a roll.”
Loville scored the first eight points for the Broncos (10-6, 7-6 Mountain West), as Boise State jumped out to an 8-2 lead and never looked back. She outscored the Rebels in the first half, going into the locker room with 24 points as Boise State led 45-23.
Entering the fourth quarter, Loville had 36 points and Boise State led by 32. Presnell had Director of Operations Julia Fishman look up how close she was to the record and put Loville back into the game with 8:20 on the clock.
It took her two and a half minutes to get the record. Loville hit a jump shot from just inside the 3-point mark with 5:49 left to secure her place in the record book.
Alexis Mark had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Broncos, while Mallory McGwire pulled down 10 rebounds.
Boise State came into the game having dropped four of its last five games, including a 64-44 loss to Nevada on Sunday. The Broncos and Rebels play again Thursday and with another win, Boise State can move up to fourth-place in the Mountain West standings.
“It’s been a Jekyll and Hyde season,” Presnell said. “You’re up one day, then you’re down the next. One thing good about a noon game is we have the whole afternoon to think we’re cool and all of a sudden tomorrow we’ve got reality again.”