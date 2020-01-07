The Northwest Nazarene men’s basketball team fell short Tuesday against Central Washington, falling 72-70 against the Wildcats at Johnson Sports Center for their sixth loss in seven games.
Ezekiel Alley had 18 points for the Nighthawks (4-6, 1-4 GNAC) in the loss, while Sam Roth had 11 points and Jayden Bezzant and Olamilekan Adetunji both scored 10. Adetunji also had a team-high nine rebounds.
Northwest Nazarene had a lead late in the second half, but a 3-pointer by Central Washington’s Kevin Barker put the Wildcats ahead for good at 65-64. Bezzant hit a layup late to pull the Nighthawks within 71-70, but Xavier Smith made the first of two free throws with a second left on the clock to secure the victory.
Northwest Nazarene hits the road for a game at Montana State-Billings on Thursday.
PREP ROUNDUP
GIRLS BASKETBALLMOUNTAIN VIEW 47, BOISE 38: Peyton McFarland had 20 points for Boise in the 5A Southern Idaho Confernece loss.
No statistics for Mountain View were reported.
KUNA 44, NAMPA 38: Kuna rallied from a 15-point deficit to win in 4A Southern Idaho Conference play.
Nampa led 26-11 in the second quarter, but Kuna (10-2, 6-2 4A SIC) outscored the Bulldogs (6-6, 3-4) 25-8 in the second half, including an 18-5 edge in the fourth quarter.
Miaja Mills had a double-double for Kuna with 13 points and 12 rebounds, while Darbi Avery scored eight.
Audrah Radford scored 14 points to lead Nampa.
MIDDLETON 56, COLUMBIA 26: Ashley Campbell had 12 points and Zoey Moore had 10 as Middleton won in 4A SIC play.
Emalie Wood finished with seven points for the Vikings (6-5, 6-1).
EMMETT 65, RIDGEVUE 27: Sarah Means led Ridgevue with 10 points.
No statistics for Emmett were reported.
MELBA 74, MARSING 19: Katie Clark had 19 points and Ember Svetich added 10 as Melba rolled to a 2A WIC victory.
PARMA 65, EMMETT 29: Adyson Harris had 24 points, leading Parma to a 3A Snake River Valley Conference win.
Grace Jackson had 11 points for the Panthers (11-2, 2-0 3A SRV), while Austyn Harris scored nine.
BOYS BASKETBALLBORAH 51, SKYVIEW 19: Borah jumped out to a 29-11 lead by halftime and never looked back, as the Lions rolled to a 5A SIC victory.
Isaac Dewberry had 18 points for the Lions (9-1, 6-1), while Austin Bolt had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 70, CAPITAL 30: Townsend Tripple had 26 points as Rocky Mountain rolled to a 40-point victory to stay unbeaten in 5A SIC play.
Straton Rogers had 12 points for the Grizzlies (10-1, 8-0).
TIMBERLINE 48, BOISE 32: Cooper Lumsden and Garret Long both had 13 points as Timberline won in 4A SIC play.
Nick Zenner had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Wolves (4-7, 3-5).
Whitt Miller scored 11 points for the Brave (6-3, 3-3).
VALLIVUE 76, EMMETT 50: Jacob Martinez led five Falcons who scored in double figures, as Vallivue picked up its first 4A Southern Idaho Conference victory of the season.
Trace Harrison had 13 points for the Falcons (3-6, 1-3 4A SIC), while Gavin Weisweaver, Lan Larison and Mike Fitts each scored 12.
Caden Young had 13 points to lead Emmett (1-6, 0-4), while Tanner Wilkerson scored 12.
WEISER 69, FILER 50: Brett Spencer had 28 points and Andre Jensen scored 16, as Weiser pulled away in the fourth quarter for a nonconference victory.
The Wolverines (5-6) trailed 49-47 after three quarters, but outscored Filer 22-11 over the final eight minutes.
WILDER 54, VISION CHARTER 22: Jonathan Mendoza had 16 points for Wilder.