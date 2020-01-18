Riley Lupfer hit the go-ahead layup with 20 seconds left in the game and the Boise State women's basketball team scored the final seven points of the game to beat Utah State 65-59 on Saturday in Logan, Utah.
Boise State (14-6, 6-2 Mountain West) trailed 59-58 after Utah State's Steph Gorman made a basket with 37 seconds to go, but Lupfer hit her layup, drew a foul and sank the ensuing free throw to put Boise State up two. Jayde Christopher was 4 for 4 from the free-throw line down the stretch to secure the victory.
Braydey Hodgins led Boise State with 17 points and reached the 1,000-point mark for her career. She becomes the 22nd Bronco to reach the 1,000-point marker.
"The road win is most important. I think (the milestone) is really cool for my family, it’s a big milestone for anyone’s career," Hodgins said.
Boise State led by as much as 55-48 with 6:47 left in the game, but Utah State (5-13, 0-7) went on a 9-0 run, taking a 57-55 lead on a layup by Lindsey Jensen-Baker with 2:36 remaining.
Boise State briefly retook the lead on a 3-pointer from A'Shanti Coleman with 1:05 left. After Gorman gave the Aggies the lead back, Lupfer finished a drive off the glass, drawing contact.
Christopher finished with 13 points, while A'Shanti Coleman scored 10.
“I was really pleased with how Braydey kept us in the game for a little bit, Jayde hit big free throws, and Riley and A’Shanti, after playing so poorly in the first half, to come back in the second half and hit those critical shots and still be engaged in the game is really a testament to their character,” Boise State coach Gordy Presnell said.
Boise State plays again next weekend when it hosts league-leader Fresno State on Saturday at ExtraMile Arena. Tipoff is 1 p.m.