Boise State New Mexico BASKETBALL05.JPG

Boise State guard Riley Lupfer (21) drives the ball down the court during the game against New Mexico on Dec. 4, 2019 at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State toppled the Lobos 83-82 in overtime.

 Jake King/Idaho Press

Another former Boise State women's basketball player is going to the pros.

The Broncos announced Monday that Riley Lupfer has signed with Flippo Baskets BG74 of the Damen-Basketball-Bundesliga in Germany. Lupfer ended her Boise State career in March as Boise State's all-time leading 3-point shooter, finishing her career with 350, and a three-time selection to the All-Mountain West team.

She is the second former Bronco to sign with the DBBL this offseason, and the third to sign a pro contract in Europe.

Earlier this offseason Braydey Hodgins signed with Saarlouis Royals of the DBBL, while Jayde Christopher signed with Visby BBK in Sweden.

