Another former Boise State women's basketball player is going to the pros.
The Broncos announced Monday that Riley Lupfer has signed with Flippo Baskets BG74 of the Damen-Basketball-Bundesliga in Germany. Lupfer ended her Boise State career in March as Boise State's all-time leading 3-point shooter, finishing her career with 350, and a three-time selection to the All-Mountain West team.
She is the second former Bronco to sign with the DBBL this offseason, and the third to sign a pro contract in Europe.
Earlier this offseason Braydey Hodgins signed with Saarlouis Royals of the DBBL, while Jayde Christopher signed with Visby BBK in Sweden.