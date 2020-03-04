LAS VEGAS — On a team full of talented, battle-tested seniors, the Boise State women’s basketball team turned to a sophomore with a spot in the NCAA Tournament on the line.
Jade Loville was ready.
The left-handed sophomore came off the bench and scored 20 points — including 10 points in the fourth quarter and overtime — to will the Broncos to a 80-76 win over top-seeded Fresno State in the Mountain West Championship on Wednesday.
Loville scored the game-winning bucket with 1:32 to go in overtime and added another key basket and free throw to send the Broncos back to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth straight time and the fifth time in the past six years.
Boise State becomes the first team in Mountain West history to win four straight conference tournament titles.
“I’m so proud,” Boise State coach Gordy Presnell said. “It’s a great moment for our team and our program.
“Jade Loville stepped up, Ellie Woerner stepped up. It was a great effort from everybody.”
Braydey Hodgins had 20 points and A’Shanti Coleman had 16 — but both fouled out in the fourth quarter and had to watch the thrilling finish helplessly from the bench.
Fresno State led 65-64 when Loville hit a free throw to tie the game with 2:22 left in the fourth quarter. She then hit a baseline jumper to give the Broncos a 67-65 lead with 1:33 to play.
After Fresno State tied the game on a pair of free throws, Loville backed down her defender and scored on a short post up shot at the rim to put Boise State back in front at 69-67 with 1:03 remaining.
The Bulldogs’ Aly Gamez hit a free throw and Mallory McGwire hit a pair of free throws at the other end to give Boise State a 71-68 lead with 13.6 seconds left.
Fresno State freshman Haley Cavinder nailed a long 3-pointer with 7.6 seconds left to tie the game, and Jayde Christopher’s shot at the buzzer missed to send the game to overtime.
McGwire hit a reverse layup with 2:15 left in overtime to give the Broncos the lead, but Mountain West Player of the Year Maddi Utti made a pair of free throws to tie the game at 73-73 with 1:58 to play.
Loville hit two straight buckets to put the Broncos up 77-73 with 40 seconds to go. A crazy finish ensued, including Fresno State calling timeout when it didn’t have any left in the final seconds. Jayde Christopher iced the game at the free-throw for the final margin.
Boise State let a 17-point lead slip away in an 85-80 loss to Fresno State back in January. The Broncos led by 10 points heading to the fourth quarter before faltering in a game that ultimately contributed to the Bulldogs winning the regular season title and not Boise State.
They nearly let a nine-point lead slip away in the fourth quarter Wednesday. But they didn’t.
The game lived up to its billing from the opening tip. Boise State went up 8-2 early but Fresno State answered back and took the lead at 10-8.
A 3-pointer from Coleman tied the game at 13, but Fresno State responded with two buckets to pull back in front. The Bulldogs held a slim lead for much of the half, but back to back buckets from Coleman and Loville gave the Broncos a 27-26 advantage with 6:20 left in the second quarter.
Loville hit baseline jumpers on Boise State’s next two possessions, and Riley Lupfer banged in a 3-pointer to give the Broncos a 36-32 lead with 2:50 left in the half. The two teams traded buckets and Boise State went into the locker room up 38-34.
Boise State led 42-41 when back to back buckets from Ellie Woerner and a 3-pointer from Hodgins extended the lead to 49-41. The Broncos led 51-45 to start the fourth quarter, and made it 54-45 on a quick 3-pointer from Woerner.
A big 3-pointer from Jayde Christopher gave the Broncos a 61-54 lead with 7:10 play, but the Bulldogs refused to go away. A quick 7-0 run from Fresno State pulled them within 64-63 with 5:34 left.
Coleman went to the bench with four fouls with 6:10 left and the Broncos leading 64-59.
That led to the thrilling finish down the stretch — and a spot in the history books for the Broncos.
Boise State will find out its opponent in the NCAA Tournament on March 16.
Check BlueTurfSports.com for an updated story with additional reaction from coach Gordy Presnell and players.