BOISE — Looks like Boise State’s tough nonconference schedule is starting to pay dividends.
At least that’s what the Broncos are hoping.
After struggling with tough opponents early in the year, Boise State finally broke through Wednesday and got the resume-building victory it was looking for, topping BYU 66-55 at ExtraMile Arena.
“I believe this is a win that will follow us the rest of the season,” said Boise State coach Gordy Presnell. “They were in the (second round of the NCAA Tournament) last year. They have a very, very good team and their RPI is going to be very good by the end of the year. So it’s a great win for us and the first time we played against them in a number of years, so it’s great to come out of there with a victory.”
Looking to boost its RPI and possible seeding in the NCAA Tournament, Boise State (7-4) purposely scheduled a tough nonconference schedule, including the first matchup against BYU since the 2002-03 season. But after a close loss to Missouri State in the Preseason WNIT and slow starts on the road in losses to Louisville and TCU, Presnell admitted that he was worried the schedule was costing the Broncos confidence early in the year.
But after three straight wins, including two to open Mountain West play, any confidence lost by the Broncos is back.
“It’s easy to say if we had an easy schedule to kind of lay low, but Coach put out a good schedule for a reason,” said senior A’Shanti Coleman, who led the Broncos with 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting. “It’s good competition to bring us into the conference. It just prepares us for our high-caliber league.”
That’s not to say it was an easy win by any stretch for the Broncos. Boise State struggled to shoot the ball in the second quarter — hitting just 3 of 18 field goals — and led 27-23 going into halftime.
BYU tied the game at 31-31 early in the third quarter, but Riley Lupfer responded by hitting a 3-pointer, and Boise State never trailed again.
The Broncos shot 9 for 13 in the third quarter, getting the lead to 43-33 with less than four and a half minutes left in the period.
“We were communicating, maintaining our grit and our energy,” said Coleman. “That’s what we’ve been looking to do all season.”
Mallory McGwire had her third double-double of the season for Boise State, scoring 15 points and pulling down 14 rebounds, while Lupfer also had 15 points behind four 3-pointers.
But the big difference in the game for the Broncos was their defensive effort. In that second quarter, where the Broncos struggled to hit a basket, BYU struggled offensively, too. The Cougars (3-4) shot 3 for 12 and turned the ball over five times, allowing the Broncos to maintain their lead going into halftime.
BYU shot 31.3 percent from the field, the lowest total for a Bronco opponent since a 88-34 win against NAIA Lewis-Clark State in the season opener.
“I think our defense, honestly, won this game for us,” said McGwire, who had four blocked shots in the game. “(Assistant Coach) Cody (Butler) has been doing so well with scout and changing it up when it doesn’t work. So with us being so long and playing a team like that, that’s also super long, I think it’s fun.”
In addition to Coleman’s offensive output, she was also tasked defensively with guarding Sara Hamson, BYU’s 6-foot-7 center. Coleman was able to hold Hamson to eight points and one offensive rebound. Six of her eight points came in the first quarter.
“They tried to throw over the top all the way through the third quarter and isolated her over the top,” Presnell said. “(Coleman) really adjusted to that. She’s really long and really helped us, that’s for sure. She’s really coming into her own. Her and Mallory together are a really formidable post duo.”
Boise State hits the road this weekend for a game Sunday at Eastern Washington before returning home for two final nonconference games. The Broncos host Western Oregon — a team that played in the NCAA Division II West Regional tournament last season — next Wednesday before welcoming Pepperdine, a team that fell one point short of the WNIT Quarterfinal last season, on Dec. 22.