The Boise State women’s basketball team put itself in a hole by scoring just two points in the second quarter on Wednesday.
Now the Broncos find themselves trying to dig out of a hole in the Mountain West standings.
Boise State shot 1 for 18 from the field during that second quarter, its only points coming on a jumper by Jade Loville, as the Broncos dropped a 71-51 game to Colorado State, their first loss at ExtraMile Arena this season.
“I don’t know when the last time in my career we had a two-point quarter,” said Boise State coach Gordy Presnell. “But we set basketball back about 100 years.”
It’s the third straight loss for the Broncos (8-4, 5-4 Mountain West), who led the conference just two weeks ago entering what will arguably be their toughest stretch of games of the season. Boise State was swept on the road last week against Fresno State, which now sits a half game behind Colorado State (11-2, 7-2) for the Mountain West lead. The Broncos and Rams conclude their series Friday afternoon.
“It’s about being mentally tough, knowing that we’re going to struggle and we have to learn from struggling,” said Boise State point guard Mary Kay Naro, one of ten freshmen on the Bronco roster. “If we just continue to learn and improve on things, we’ll be fine. Just don’t focus on the last one, reset and go on to the next one.”
With such a young team, Presnell said the Broncos were bound to take lumps as they try to build a corps for the future. It didn’t help that one of their three upperclassmen missed the game Wednesday and a second spent most of it in foul trouble.
Junior Rachel Bowers was out of the lineup for the second game in a row while senior Mallory McGwire picked up her second foul of the game just five minutes in and spent the rest of the first half sitting on the bench. She fouled out in the fourth quarter.
Without two of their key post players, the Broncos were outscored 16-4 in the paint in the first half.
“Mal provides confidence for everybody,” said Presnell. “I know people get frustrated when we put her out on the wing sometimes, but she can space the floor. Our kids can’t space the floor right now, they don’t respect them as shooters. So, we’re trying to do different things, but Mal got in foul trouble and that really hurt us.”
The Broncos were trailing 11-4 when McGwire went to the bench, which came during a 17-0 Rams run. After Colorado State took a 19-4 lead, back-to-back 3-pointers by Raigan Reed and Naro sparked a 10-0 Boise State run to cut the lead to five entering the second quarter.
Things got dicey for both teams in that quarter, but more so for the Broncos. Loville hit a jumper with just less than eight minutes to go until halftime, but the Broncos missed their next 13 shots attempts to end the half.
“I think it’s just confidence, like being ready to shoot instead of forcing shots up,” Naro said about the shooting woes. “Just making sure we take good shots and move the ball around more. That can definitely be on me as a point guard.”
The Rams, meanwhile, also struggled in the second quarter, shooting 3 for 13 and turning the ball over five times. They still took a 27-16 lead into halftime.
Boise State was able to cut that down to 42-38 on a basket by Elodie Lalotte with two minutes left in the third quarter, but the Rams closed the quarter on a 6-0 run and scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter to make it 56-38.
Loville led the Broncos with 13 points while Naro had nine points and a team high seven rebounds. The Broncos had just five assists as a team, their lowest total since getting just three in a 61-60 loss to Northern Iowa during the 2018-19 season.
Ellie Boni led Colorado State with 19 points while Centennial High graduate Tori Williams scored eight points in her homecoming.