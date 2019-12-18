BOISE — Mallory McGwire and the Boise State women's basketball team stayed out a little longer on the court to sign autographs for some of their biggest fans.
Boise State welcomed several local elementary schools to ExtraMile Arena for a noon Wednesday tipoff and the Broncos didn't disappoint their youngest fans, beating Western Oregon 75-32.
“You're hearing them scream the whole entire game, so it's fun because they think anything's cool,” said McGwire, who led the Broncos with 19 points. “You just make a layup and they act like you made a halfcourt shot or something. So it's awesome having all the kids out here.”
Boise State (9-4) held the NCAA Division II Wolves, who were playing the game as an exhibition, to under 20 points in both halves, as Western Oregon shot 13 for 58 from the field in the game.
The Wolves were able to stay with the Broncos through the first quarter, as Boise State held a 19-18 advantage early in the second quarter, but the Broncos ended the half on a 19-0 run, keeping Western Oregon off the scoreboard the final 8:11 of the first half.
McGwire made a layup in the final seconds of the half, giving the Broncos a 38-18 lead going into the break.
“We set up some goals defensively,” said Boise State coach Gordy Presnell. “It came down to the last possession, so I called a timeout and tried to get them fired up. That last possession we got a stop, so they don't have to do extra work.”
Jade Loville finished with 10 points for Boise State, while Ellie Woerner scored eight and A'Shanti Coleman finished with seven points and a team-high eight rebounds.
Boise State wraps up its nonconference schedule on Sunday with a home game against Pepperdine before jumping back into Mountain West Play on New Year's Day with a game at Wyoming.
“I know we're fatigued, we've really traveled and we just got to make it through Sunday,” said Presnell. “We're going to give them tomorrow off for finals and get after it on Sunday, then they're going to have a little rest time.”