A career day by Mallory McGwire helped the Boise State women’s basketball team pull away late as the Broncos beat Wyoming 68-61 on Monday at ExtraMile Arena.
McGwire had a career-high 25 points to go with 15 rebounds, recording her third double-double of the season and 11th of her Boise State career. The senior hit five 3-point field goals, which was also a career high.
Boise State (7-1, 4-1 Mountain West) took the lead for good early in the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer by Anna Ostlie, breaking a 46-46 tie and sparking a 14-2 Broncos run. Alexis Mark had six of her 12 points during that run, including a jumper with 4:20 to give, extending the lead to 60-48.
Wyoming cut the lead to six with a 6-0 run, but another 3-pointer by Ostlie with 1:37 to go ended the run. Mary Kay Nero was 3 for 4 from the free throw line in the final minute to secure the win.
Wyoming’s McKinley Bradshaw had a game-high 27 points.
The two teams will meet again Wednesday at Extra Mile Arena.