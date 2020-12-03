There may be just one thing that can be said for certain about the Boise State women's basketball team: It will hardly resemble the team which won its fourth straight Mountain West Conference Tournament title back in March.
Just about everything else about the team is up in the air.
Boise State will open its season at 1 p.m. today against the College of Idaho at ExtraMile Arena. A new season usually comes with an opportunity for new players to step into roles left open by the departure of players from the previous year's squad. And there are certainly a lot of roles for the Broncos to fill.
Boise State has just three players returning from its 2019-20 season — senior center Mallory McGwire, junior guard Jade Loville and junior forward Rachel Bowers.
While McGwire is the lone returning starter, Loville and Bowers both played significant minutes off the bench last year. The rest of the roster, however, consists of two redshirt freshmen and eight true freshmen. A lot of these freshmen will be thrust into big roles immediately, with at least two making their Bronco debuts in the starting lineup.
Who those players will be is anybody's guess. Boise State coach Gordy Presnell was not made available for interviews during preseason camp and has not talked much with the media since Boise State's season ended with the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An inquiry on an interview with him this week was turned down, with a Boise State spokesperson saying that Presnell thought he would have more to say after playing a game.
Without Presnell's input, any attempt to figure out which freshmen will start — or at least play significant minutes — would be purely speculation. But there are a few who bring in strong resumes from their playing days prior to arriving in Boise.
Chinma Njoku, who redshirted last year with Kimora Sykes, was a two-sport star at Century High, leading the Diamondbacks to 4A state titles in volleyball and basketball as a senior. She averaged 15 points and 9.3 rebounds and was named Idaho's 4A Player of the Year in. Sykes, who hails from Rancho Cucamonga, California, was named to the All-SoCal Varsity Girls Basketball Team by the Los Angeles Daily News.
Among the true freshmen, Abby Muse was a four-star recruit and was ranked as the No. 92 recruit in the Class of 2020 by espnW Hoopgurlz. Alexis Mark led Sierra Canyon High to a California state title in 2019, and was hailed on the Bronco Athletics website as one of the top defenders in the nation. Raigan Reed was a four-year starter at Lake Stevens (Washington) High, where she averaged 19.4 points per game as a senior. Martina Machalova played for Slovakia's U18 National Team at the 2017 FIBA U18 Women's European Championship Division B.
Of course, there could be a number of different lineups set throughout the season, something that would be another difference between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 teams. Last year, Boise State stuck with the same starting five in 32 of its 33 contests, with Ellie Woerner replacing McGwire on senior day against UNLV. With so many unknowns it seems likely that the Broncos could try a couple different combinations in its five nonconference games before kicking off Mountain West Play on New Year's Eve against San Jose State.
Whatever the answer is, the picture should at least start to come into focus this afternoon.