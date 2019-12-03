BOISE — After losing three of its last four games, the Boise State women’s basketball team is going to get an early test in its quest for a fourth straight Mountain West title.
The Broncos (4-4), who loaded their nonconference schedule with challenging opponents, open Mountain West play tonight against New Mexico, the team that finished second to Boise State in the regular season standings last year. The were picked second to Boise State in the preseason poll this year.
It’s certainly a game that the Broncos can make a statement, but for Boise State opening league play against a challenger is nothing new. In last year’s opener the Broncos beat Wyoming, the same team they beat in the Mountain West Tournament championship game a couple months later. The previous year, Boise State opened with a win against Colorado State, which won the regular season league title, but was beat by the Broncos in the championship game.
“I feel like every year here that’s been our thing, we’ve faced the toughest one out of the gates,” said senior Riley Lupfer. “I think we’ve handled it well in the past, and I don’t think this year will be any different.”
The Lobos (6-1) are certainly looking the part to be the Broncos’ biggest challenge early in the year. Over Thanksgiving weekend, New Mexico beat Missouri — an NCAA Tournament team from last year — at the Cancun Challenge in Mexico before falling to No. 23 West Virginia 73-60 for their first loss of the season.
In Mexico, the Lobos got back the services of Aisia Robertson, who was the Mountain West’s Newcomer of the Year last season after transferring in from Kansas as well as an All-Conference selection. The senior point guard had ACL surgery after an injury in the regular-season finale last season, and missed the first five games of New Mexico’s season this year. In the two games in Mexico, she averaged 14 minutes and 4.0 points per game.
“Aisia is a dynamic athlete, a very, very good player,” said Boise State coach Gordy Presnell. “It was a very quick recovery on that thing. I know she made an impact in her last games down at the tournament they were at and she’ll be very impactful (tonight). She’ll definitely be in our scouting report.”
In the lone meeting between the two teams last season, Robinson had 23 points and seven rebounds, but Boise State came away with a 70-66 win to clinch the regular season title for the second straight year.
Without Robertson, the Lobos were upset in the Mountain West Tournament conference quarterfinals, while Boise State went on to win its third straight tournament title.
“She’s just a spark,” Lupfer said about Robertson. “She has grit, she’s going to do whatever it takes to win. She’ll definitely be fired up for this one just because of how it ended last year for her.”
Boise State will be looking to get back to the winning side of things after losses in three of its last four games. Boise State fell 80-68 against Washington State on Nov. 20 and had a win against Utah State sandwiched between losses against Louisville and TCU.
In those three losses, Boise State was outscored by a combined 73-35 in the first quarter, and getting off to faster starts is something Presnell said the Broncos need to do entering league play.
“Our first quarters have been pretty disastrous, and then we play pretty well,” said Presnell. “We did that with Louisville, we did it with TCU, so we got to get better in the first quarter.”