BOISE — A year ago, Boise State women’s basketball coach Gordy Presnell couldn’t figure out why an Arkansas-Little Rock team with a 21-10 record was given a better seed than the Broncos in the same regional in the NCAA Tournament.
Arkansas-Little Rock was given a No. 12 seed — meaning a game on a neutral court in the first round against No. 5 seed Gonzaga — despite losing six games in a row in nonconference play. They challenged themselves by playing a tough schedule, but lost all of those tough games to teams like Texas A&M, LSU, Mississippi State and Kansas State.
Boise State had a much more impressive 28-4 record but was given the No. 13 seed, which meant having to play a road game at No. 4 Oregon State in the first round. The Broncos let a four-point lead slip away in the final seconds, and likely would have won the game had it not been on their opponents’ home floor.
The Trojans were rewarded by the selection committee for challenging themselves with a tough schedule, even though they didn’t win any of the tough games.
Presnell took that logic into account while scheduling this season, and he’s banking on it paying off.
“I sure hope so,” Presnell said Monday.
The Broncos played at Louisville, at TCU and against a Missouri State team that reached the Sweet 16 a year ago in nonconference play. The Broncos went 0-3 in those games, and also lost a home game to Pac-12 foe Washington State.
So Boise State takes a 10-4 record into Wednesday’s game at Wyoming, as the Broncos resume Mountain West play. They had four losses all of last season heading into the NCAA Tournament.
“I was hoping we’d be 11-3 or 12-3, we would have got an extra game had we gone further in the (WNIT) tournament,” Presnell said. “We’ve competed really well down the stretch of games. We’ve had six games come down to the last basket, but I don’t know if they all should have gone that far. I’m pleased we’re 10-4. Every coach would be pleased to be 10-4 with the schedule we played.”
What the decision to schedule tougher in the nonconference did was give the Broncos little margin for error in the remaining 16 Mountain West games and three more at the conference tournament in Las Vegas.
Boise State would have to run the table the rest of the way to enter the NCAA Tournament with the same number of losses it had last season. While that would seem to be unlikely, the Broncos are hoping a potential 26-7 or 27-6 record will be seen better than last year’s 28-4 mark given three of their four losses to this point were against teams ranked in the top 20 of the RPI.
“We played a hard preseason schedule because we needed to,” senior guard Riley Lupfer said. “I feel like we’ve developed so much that we can’t be playing these teams we know we’re going to beat. We’re playing teams that will be a good game and challenge us. In the end it will make us better when the tournament rolls around.”
But the early losses, regardless of opponent, means the Broncos really can’t afford too many slip ups in Mountain West play. Boise State’s RPI is currently No. 71. The next best team in the league is Fresno State at No. 160. That means the Broncos will likely be favored (if they had Vegas lines for women’s basketball games) in all 19 games leading into the NCAA Tournament.
They won’t get any signature victories the next two months, but the Broncos must avoid losing because of how much it would damage their resume. It’s a weird pressure they will face in every game moving forward, starting Wednesday at Wyoming.
Boise State likely won’t be in the hunt for an at-large bid, but it hopes to land a No. 12 seed or higher should they win the Mountain West Tournament in order to get a neutral-site first round game instead of playing on an opponent’s home floor like in each of their four previous trips to the NCAA Tournament. That’s why the difference between a No. 12 and No. 13 seed is so big.
In the most recent Bracketology from ESPN’s Charlie Crème, the Broncos are a No. 12 seed. That would seem to indicate, at least to this point, that scheduling a tougher schedule has worked.
But the Broncos have to keep winning the games they should the rest of the way to make it happen.
“All in all, 10-4 is great, but I would have liked to be a little bit better and I think our kids would too,” Presnell said. “We’ve got six seniors that really want to go out with losing just one championship, and that’s their freshman year in league. They’ve won every one since, so hopefully that happens, but we’re going to have to compete and play better than we have.”